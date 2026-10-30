Ph.D. Student Sentenced to 35–80 Years for Killing Best Friend's 6-Week-Old Baby While Babysitting — After Admitting 'Compulsion' to Hurt Children

In June 2024, Virzi visited her friend Roberts six weeks after she gave birth to twins Leon and Ari.

At some point, Virzi was reportedly changing baby Ari's diaper and noticed scratches and a rash. She texted a photo to Katz, and the couple took Ari to the hospital – leaving Virzi with Leon.

Hours later, the babysitter called 911 saying Leon was struggling to breathe and had a bump on his head. An ambulance came and took him to the hospital, where the baby later died.

Per a report, the six-week-old had 31 injuries, which included a skull fracture, a brain bleed, and bruises on his abdomen, legs, arms, chest, scalp, face, and ear. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled he died from blunt force trauma to his head.

The then-29-year-old first told cops Leon was sitting in his bouncy seat and he fell out while she was in the kitchen. When investigators continued to press her due to the extent of his injuries, she confessed what really occurred.