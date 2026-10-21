Ohio Mom, 30, Wanted on Manslaughter Charges After 17-Month-Old Daughter Dies — as Child's Grandmother Surrenders to Authorities
Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
An Ohio mother is wanted for manslaughter after her 17-month-old daughter died with a fatal amount of fentanyl in her system, RadarOnline.com can report.
A court order prohibited Brittany M. Stroud, 30, from having unsupervised visits with the child.
Child's Autopsy Reveals Fentanyl in Her System
Police responded to a call at 11:14 AM to Stroud's home in Orient, Ohio, for a child not breathing. EMS arrived and attempted CPR before taking her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
When deputies arrived, they initially found Stroud at the scene, which is when they learned the child's age and that she was female.
At 11:56 AM, the Sheriff's Office received news that the child was pronounced dead. After the child's autopsy revealed the drug, police executed a search warrant and found evidence at the home.
Brittany Stroud's Mother Turns Herself In
The woman is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office's statement.
An arrest warrant was issued for Stroud, as well as her mother, Tammy.
Tammy Stroud, 52, was supposed to be the one with custody of the baby due to a court order. Police found she also had a connection to the death. She was charged with complicity in involuntary manslaughter, complicity in child endangerment, and complicity in possession of a controlled substance.
Tammy turned herself in on October 18 in the evening, and she was arraigned the next day with a $250,000 bond.
Ohio Pushes for More Drug Education
In 2025, the Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation to combat drug trafficking in the state. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 78% of unintentional drug overdose deaths in the state are caused by fentanyl.
They established that there's a five-year minimum prison term for those who plead guilty to a fentanyl-related death. One way the state hopes to combat the drug epidemic is by requiring public schools to develop age-appropriate curriculum to teach kids the dangers of the drug.
"Education is key; the best defense is knowledge," added Rep. Cindy Abrams. "We must educate our kids about the current reality of the drug epidemic and the dangers of fentanyl."
Brittany Stroud Is on the Run
Police are working with the Columbus Police Department as the investigation is ongoing.
Stroud’s arrest warrant is still outstanding. Police have asked anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to come forward. She is known to frequent the Franklin County/Columbus area.