EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Midterm Elections Strategy 'Mired in Chaos'

The 80-year-old president faces a critical test in Tuesday's elections, with Republicans fearing they could lose both the House and Senate.

Donald Trump 's midterm election strategy is "mired in chaos" as White House infighting, mounting Republican anxiety and the president's unpredictable behavior threaten his party's hopes of retaining control of Congress, sources have told RadarOnline.com .

As Trump prepares for rallies across the country, advisers are increasingly concerned his appearances could damage vulnerable candidates rather than boost turnout, according to current and former administration officials and Republican allies.

A Republican source familiar with the campaign strategy told us: "Behind the scenes, there is a growing sense that the entire midterm operation is descending into chaos, with competing factions pulling in different directions and no clear agreement about how best to protect Republican candidates. There are a growing number of people who genuinely believe the president's involvement could end up costing the party seats rather than helping it win them.

"The problem is that Trump remains absolutely convinced he is the Republicans' greatest electoral asset, and very few people around him are prepared to challenge that belief. There is an enormous amount of frustration, but much of it is being expressed privately because nobody wants to be the person who tells the president he might actually be making things worse."

Another political insider described mounting friction between Trump's closest White House advisers and Republican campaign strategists, who fear his insistence on making himself the central figure in the elections is undermining efforts to defend vulnerable congressional seats.

The insider suggested while party operatives are desperate to keep voters focused on economic concerns and local candidates, the president's unpredictable public appearances and personal grievances have repeatedly threatened to overshadow that message.

They added: "There is a real disconnect between what Republican candidates need to get across to voters and what the president wants this election to be about. Everyone understands that losing control of Congress would be a devastating political setback, potentially leaving the administration facing investigations, legislative gridlock and two extremely difficult years.

"But Trump sees the midterms as another test of his personal popularity and believes that if he can energize his supporters, everything else will fall into place. That confidence is creating serious headaches for people trying to run disciplined campaigns in competitive states. There is very little appetite inside his immediate circle for questioning the strategy, even among those who privately fear it could backfire spectacularly."