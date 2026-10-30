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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Midterm Elections Strategy 'Mired in Chaos'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's midterm elections strategy has been allegedly 'mired in chaos.'

Oct. 30 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's midterm election strategy is "mired in chaos" as White House infighting, mounting Republican anxiety and the president's unpredictable behavior threaten his party's hopes of retaining control of Congress, sources have told RadarOnline.com.

The 80-year-old president faces a critical test in Tuesday's elections, with Republicans fearing they could lose both the House and Senate.

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GOP Concerns Grow Over Trump Rally Impact On Midterms

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Donald Trump’s midterm election strategy reportedly descended into chaos.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s midterm election strategy reportedly descended into chaos.

As Trump prepares for rallies across the country, advisers are increasingly concerned his appearances could damage vulnerable candidates rather than boost turnout, according to current and former administration officials and Republican allies.

A Republican source familiar with the campaign strategy told us: "Behind the scenes, there is a growing sense that the entire midterm operation is descending into chaos, with competing factions pulling in different directions and no clear agreement about how best to protect Republican candidates. There are a growing number of people who genuinely believe the president's involvement could end up costing the party seats rather than helping it win them.

"The problem is that Trump remains absolutely convinced he is the Republicans' greatest electoral asset, and very few people around him are prepared to challenge that belief. There is an enormous amount of frustration, but much of it is being expressed privately because nobody wants to be the person who tells the president he might actually be making things worse."

Another political insider described mounting friction between Trump's closest White House advisers and Republican campaign strategists, who fear his insistence on making himself the central figure in the elections is undermining efforts to defend vulnerable congressional seats.

The insider suggested while party operatives are desperate to keep voters focused on economic concerns and local candidates, the president's unpredictable public appearances and personal grievances have repeatedly threatened to overshadow that message.

They added: "There is a real disconnect between what Republican candidates need to get across to voters and what the president wants this election to be about. Everyone understands that losing control of Congress would be a devastating political setback, potentially leaving the administration facing investigations, legislative gridlock and two extremely difficult years.

"But Trump sees the midterms as another test of his personal popularity and believes that if he can energize his supporters, everything else will fall into place. That confidence is creating serious headaches for people trying to run disciplined campaigns in competitive states. There is very little appetite inside his immediate circle for questioning the strategy, even among those who privately fear it could backfire spectacularly."

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'The President Does Have A Way Of Defying History.'

Photo of Danielle Alvarez
Source: @daniellealvarez/Instagram

White House spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez denied reports of internal division.

Inside the White House, staff turnover and factional disputes have contributed to an increasingly grim atmosphere, according to current and former officials and allies who described internal discussions anonymously.

Trump has dismissed unfavorable polling and reacted angrily to critical coverage, while continuing to insist his personal appeal will drive Republican turnout.

White House spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez rejected suggestions of division, insisting: "There is only one team that matters in this White House, and that is the team focused on serving President Donald J. Trump and the American people."

She added: "The president's team remains strong, united and focused on delivering his America First agenda."

Advisers have reportedly settled on targeting Republican strongholds rather than risking appearances in closely contested battlegrounds.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 29, defended the approach during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.

She said: "The president does have a way of defying history."

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Inner Circle Dynamics And Truth Social Attack On Bill Maher

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Trump launched a Truth Social attack on comedian Bill Maher.

Trump's increasingly restricted inner circle has also attracted attention.

Natalie Harp, a trusted aide, has moved into the president's private dining room near the Oval Office, where he watches television and reviews printed news coverage.

Federal housing official Bill Pulte regularly presents Trump with memes, artificial intelligence-generated images and posters, including material displayed aboard Air Force One.

Meanwhile, Trump's frustration with criticism erupted after comedian Bill Maher mocked him during a television monologue.

The president subsequently dictated a lengthy Truth Social attack on Maher, declaring: "You're not transformative, you're a Loser! I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again."

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Photo of Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Short-lived press secretary Katie Zacharia departed after serving for just five days.

Personnel decisions have added to internal tensions.

Katie Zacharia, appointed press secretary after Trump reportedly watched television clips featuring her, was removed after just five days.

Her brief tenure prompted questions about the influence of chief of staff Susie Wiles, although Trump publicly defended her position.

He said: "Susie is here, and she's going to be here for a long time."

Republican advisers are now preparing for possible staffing changes should Democrats secure control of the House, potentially exposing Trump's administration to intensified congressional scrutiny during his remaining two years in office.

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