Katie Zacharia Accuses Piers Morgan of Attempting 'Two Gotcha Moments' in Fiery Interview — 'Spinning Bulls--t'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Katie Zacharia has blasted Piers Morgan by accusing the Brit of attempting to get "gotcha" moments out of her during their fiery interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The axed former White House press secretary, 42, made the claims while defending her appearance on Morgan's YouTube show, in which he branded her a "robot" for giving pro-Trump responses to his questioning.
'You Can Spin Your Bulls--- However You Want'
Indeed, her answers were so positive toward the president who fired her after just five days on the job that Morgan jokingly asked her if she was "still press secretary?" He also told her to "cut the c---."
Zacharia piped up about her showing on social media while commenting on a post containing a clip of the interview with a caption that said: "BRUTAL. JUST ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL. Perhaps the most uncomfortable interview I've EVER watched."
She wrote: "You can spin your bulls--- however you want.
"It was uncomfortable because Piers never got his gotcha moment despite two attempts. Changing the topics (despite denial) and not informing me Scaramucci was a guest."
The last part of Zacharia's tweet referred to a moment about halfway through the interview, when Morgan brought on former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
Unaware of Fellow Guest
Scaramucci spent just 10 days in the role in 2017 during Trump's first term, a remarkably short tenure that Morgan described as similar to Zacharia's experience.
"You've been right where Katie is," Morgan told Scaramucci as he came on the show.
Zacharia initially smiled as the former communications director came on, but her face dropped as Morgan said: "She's been mocked mercilessly, as you were. She's been the laughing stock, as you were, etcetera, etcetera.'"
Morgan asked Scaramucci how he felt when he saw what happened to Zacharia and what he would say to her.
Scaramucci replied: "I'm not here to be Katie's life coach," before praising the way she handled the media fallout after she was fired and giving her performance during the interview with Morgan an "A plus."
'You Sound Like A Robot'
When Morgan asked about the circumstances of her firing by Trump, Zacharia said: "This interview should not be about me; it should be about the fact that we are less than five days away from the midterms."
Morgan replied: "Katie, the whole point of the interview was it was about you. Let's cut the c--- and have a serious, genuine conversation. You sound like a robot.
"Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you come out with all this stuff?"
Morgan continued, "I know Donald very well, right, I know the President very well. I'm sure he won't mind me asking how you're feeling, how it went down, all that stuff."
"You're not going to be betraying his loyalty, and when it comes to loyalty, he did fire you after five days. That's what happened; he did it very nicely, but he made it clear to the world this wasn't going to last much longer."
But Zacharia insisted, "I do not sound like a robot," adding that she did not like the way Morgan was "couching" the departure, and that she will "not continue relitigating it," nor "disclose private conversations" between her and the President.
She then explained: "What I am is trying to continue a conversation in a forward trajectory about what President Trump is doing which you are not wanting to engage in, which the media doesn’t want to engage in… they didn’t allow me to do my job for those five days because they wanted to make it about me."