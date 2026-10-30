Katie Zacharia Accuses Piers Morgan of Attempting 'Two Gotcha Moments' in Fiery Interview — 'Spinning Bulls--t'

Indeed, her answers were so positive toward the president who fired her after just five days on the job that Morgan jokingly asked her if she was "still press secretary?" He also told her to "cut the c---."

Zacharia piped up about her showing on social media while commenting on a post containing a clip of the interview with a caption that said: "BRUTAL. JUST ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL. Perhaps the most uncomfortable interview I've EVER watched."

She wrote: "You can spin your bulls--- however you want.

"It was uncomfortable because Piers never got his gotcha moment despite two attempts. Changing the topics (despite denial) and not informing me Scaramucci was a guest."

The last part of Zacharia's tweet referred to a moment about halfway through the interview, when Morgan brought on former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.