Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Responds to Katie Zacharia's Firing

Scaramucci, who served as Trump's Communications Director for 11 days in 2017, was among them, warning Zacharia: "The clock is running. Thus far 1/11th of a Scaramucci."

But he wished her well in a follow-up post, saying he hopes "she makes it." Yet now that the clock has run out, he seems to think it was for the best.

In an October 16 post, Scaramucci wrote, "Records are made to be broken," referencing his short stint as Communications Director. "But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain," he added.

Before Zacharia was laid off, many critics compared her to Scaramucci, predicting she'd have a similarly short run.

In a follow-up post, Scaramucci wrote: "Dear @KatieZacharia — speaking as the world's leading expert on short White House tenures: turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time you’ll realize that the Universe did you a major favor."