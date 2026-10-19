Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Anthony Scaramucci

Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Responds to Katie Zacharia's Firing

Scaramucci served as Trump's communications director during his first presidency.
Source: MEGA

Anthony Scaramucci served as Trump's communications director during his first presidency.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has shared his thoughts on Katie Zacharia’s firing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Zacharia was terminated from her role as White House Press Secretary on October 16 after only five days, following her controversial first press conference.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Zacharia's Briefing Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Anthony Scaramucci
Source: MEGA

Anthony Scaramucci responded to Zacharia's firing.

As Radar previously reported, the news briefing, which started 15 minutes late, lasted 14 minutes.

Zacharia spent eight of them seemingly reading a speech from a script, and six answering questions only from Fox News, the Daily Mail, and Breitbart.

The news briefing received criticism from both Democrats and Republicans who are or used to be in Trump's orbit.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Scaramucci V. Katie Zacharia: Comparing Tenures

Photo of Anthony Scaramucci
Source: MEGA

Scaramucci wished Zacharia well following her ousting.

Scaramucci, who served as Trump's Communications Director for 11 days in 2017, was among them, warning Zacharia: "The clock is running. Thus far 1/11th of a Scaramucci."

But he wished her well in a follow-up post, saying he hopes "she makes it." Yet now that the clock has run out, he seems to think it was for the best.

In an October 16 post, Scaramucci wrote, "Records are made to be broken," referencing his short stint as Communications Director. "But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain," he added.

Before Zacharia was laid off, many critics compared her to Scaramucci, predicting she'd have a similarly short run.

In a follow-up post, Scaramucci wrote: "Dear @KatieZacharia — speaking as the world's leading expert on short White House tenures: turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time you’ll realize that the Universe did you a major favor."

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Zacharia Addresses Firing

Photo of Katie Zacharia, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Zacharia praised Trump after she was fired.

Zacharia has also released a statement on her firing.

"President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him," she wrote on X.

Her replacement has not yet been announced.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Image of Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger's Lawyers Want Judge Off Post-Conviction Relief Case for Crying While Sentencing Idaho 4 Killer

Image of Pete Hegseth, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rupert Murdoch

Kimberly Guilfoyle Begged Pete Hegseth and Rupert Murdoch to Help Save Her Job After Scandal Broke

Anthony Scaramucci's Nightmare Tenure

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Scaramucci was fired after 11 days.
Source: MEGA

Scaramucci was fired after 11 days, lasting longer than Zacharia.

Scaramucci was fired in 2017 after allegedly threatening staff members behind their backs.

"They'll all be fired by me," Scaramucci told Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker. "I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow. I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus – if you want to leak something – he'll be asked to resign very shortly."

He also called Reince Priebus, then Chief of Staff, a "paranoid schizophrenic."

During the same week, Scaramucci told reporters outside the White House he was "going to fire everybody."

The Communications Director himself was dismissed shortly after.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.