Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Responds to Katie Zacharia's Firing
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:47 p.m. ET
Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has shared his thoughts on Katie Zacharia’s firing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zacharia was terminated from her role as White House Press Secretary on October 16 after only five days, following her controversial first press conference.
Katie Zacharia's Briefing Backlash
As Radar previously reported, the news briefing, which started 15 minutes late, lasted 14 minutes.
Zacharia spent eight of them seemingly reading a speech from a script, and six answering questions only from Fox News, the Daily Mail, and Breitbart.
The news briefing received criticism from both Democrats and Republicans who are or used to be in Trump's orbit.
Anthony Scaramucci V. Katie Zacharia: Comparing Tenures
Scaramucci, who served as Trump's Communications Director for 11 days in 2017, was among them, warning Zacharia: "The clock is running. Thus far 1/11th of a Scaramucci."
But he wished her well in a follow-up post, saying he hopes "she makes it." Yet now that the clock has run out, he seems to think it was for the best.
In an October 16 post, Scaramucci wrote, "Records are made to be broken," referencing his short stint as Communications Director. "But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain," he added.
Before Zacharia was laid off, many critics compared her to Scaramucci, predicting she'd have a similarly short run.
In a follow-up post, Scaramucci wrote: "Dear @KatieZacharia — speaking as the world's leading expert on short White House tenures: turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time you’ll realize that the Universe did you a major favor."
Katie Zacharia Addresses Firing
Zacharia has also released a statement on her firing.
"President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him," she wrote on X.
Her replacement has not yet been announced.
Anthony Scaramucci's Nightmare Tenure
Scaramucci was fired in 2017 after allegedly threatening staff members behind their backs.
"They'll all be fired by me," Scaramucci told Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker. "I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow. I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus – if you want to leak something – he'll be asked to resign very shortly."
He also called Reince Priebus, then Chief of Staff, a "paranoid schizophrenic."
During the same week, Scaramucci told reporters outside the White House he was "going to fire everybody."
The Communications Director himself was dismissed shortly after.