Donald Trump's White House Faces Fierce Backlash Over 'Insanely Racist' Halloween Post

Trump, however, insists he's "the least racist president" in decades. When the 80-year-old was asked about the reaction to the photo, the president fired back, boasting about criminal justice reform, getting historically Black colleges and universities funded, and insisting he got the "highest vote with male Black voters that they've seen in many, many decades."

Trump went on to address people who feel he may be racist after his post, declaring, "I am, by the way, the least racist president you've had in a long time, as far as I'm concerned."

He continued, "We have – I've had a great relationship. Think of what I've done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it; nobody could do it. (Bill) Clinton couldn't. They actually went the other way. They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a – they did very bad things. I did very good things."