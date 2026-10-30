Donald Trump's White House Faces Fierce Backlash Over 'Insanely Racist' Halloween Post
Oct. 30 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
The White House has been slammed for what many online are calling a blatantly racist Halloween tweet, RadarOnline.com can report.
Social media staffers who work for President Trump shared an image of a sombrero carved into a pumpkin, captioning the photo by referring to "spooky season."
'Straight Up Racism'
Just days before Halloween, the White House official X account posted what looked to be an AI-generated photo of a tilted Mexican sombrero carved into the side of a pumpkin.
The account teased in the caption: "Spooky szn is here."
Critics immediately called the image "racist" and said it invoked memories of sombrero-themed AI videos shared by Trump and other Republicans last year as they attacked Democrats over immigration.
"Straight-up racism here, right from the White House, again. The decline and fall of the USA is just jaw-dropping in both speed and depth," one person commented, as another echoed, "Unbelievably racist. Are there actual middle schoolers running this account or adults that just possess middle school mentality?"
A third user blasted that Mexicans and Latinos "are working harder for our country's success than this entire racist sack of s--t administration could ever dream of doing."
Trump's Post Could Have Effects at Election Polls
Other critics pointed out the strange timing of the controversial post, as Republicans make their last pitches before the key midterm elections.
"Great closing statement that MAGA & Trump hate Mexican-Americans and our culture," one person commented, urging voters to "vote them out."
Another piled on, "I guess MAGA wants 0% of the Latino vote at this point."
While a commentator confessed, "Y’all never miss an opportunity to make me ashamed of being an American and former Republican."
Trump Targets Barack Obama with Vile Post
This is not the first time Trump and his administration have been accused of being racist. Earlier this year, the president shocked even his most loyal allies when he posted a controversial picture to his Truth Social platform depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as wild apes in the jungle.
Lawmakers from both parties quickly and loudly denounced the video, with Republican Sen. Tim Scott, typically a staunch Trump supporter, calling the clip "the most racist thing" he's witnessed from the White House and asking Trump to retract it.
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins agreed with the criticism, and Mississippi Rep. Roger Wicker condemned the content as "totally unacceptable."
As for Obama, the 65-year-old took the high road, dismissing the viral outrage as nothing more than a tactic to "grab attention" and described Trump's post as "merely a distraction."
Trump Declares Himself the 'Least Racist President'
Trump, however, insists he's "the least racist president" in decades. When the 80-year-old was asked about the reaction to the photo, the president fired back, boasting about criminal justice reform, getting historically Black colleges and universities funded, and insisting he got the "highest vote with male Black voters that they've seen in many, many decades."
Trump went on to address people who feel he may be racist after his post, declaring, "I am, by the way, the least racist president you've had in a long time, as far as I'm concerned."
He continued, "We have – I've had a great relationship. Think of what I've done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it; nobody could do it. (Bill) Clinton couldn't. They actually went the other way. They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a – they did very bad things. I did very good things."