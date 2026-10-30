Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Admits She 'Would Love' to Work for Donald Trump Again
Oct. 30 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Recently fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia revealed she’d still love to work for President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zacharia was ousted from the role on October 16 after just five days and a disastrous, brief first press conference.
Ousted Spokeswoman Willing to Work for Trump Again
Despite her termination, during an interview with Piers Morgan this week, Zacharia said she’d "love to" work for Trump again.
"I would love to work for him again in that capacity or another capacity," she shared.
"Again, he is the most consequential president in history, and I have always been a history buff. I have watched what he’s done for this country, and it will secure the futures of my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. So, if I am asked to serve, even in a capacity that is not as rewarding, perhaps, I will absolutely step up to that."
Heated Exchange With Piers Morgan
Morgan then told Zacharia he thought her admiration for Trump was misplaced.
As Radar previously reported, Zacharia and Morgan had a heated interview on October 28, where he called her out for sounding like a "robot" for continuing to praise Trump.
"Katie, the whole point of the interview was it was about you. Let's cut the c--- and have a serious, genuine conversation. You sound like a robot," the talk show host said.
"Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you come out with all this stuff?"
Defending the Trump Administration
Morgan, 61, invited Zacharia on the show to ask about her personal perspective on her brief role as press secretary. However, the British journalist felt she answered them as if she were still representing Trump.
For instance, when asked why she was fired, she answered, "This interview should not be about me; it should be about the fact that we are less than five days away from the midterms."
Morgan even tried to assure her he knew Trump well, and that he didn't think he'd be upset if Zacharia honestly expressed how she was feeling.
"When it comes to loyalty, he did fire you after five days," Morgan reminded her.
Yet Zacharia responded that she didn't sound like a "robot" and that she wouldn't divulge "private conversations" she had with the president.
"I will keep fighting for him every single day… I am ruthlessly loyal. I always have been, and I will continue to be, Piers," she stated.
Inside Katie Zacharia’s First Press Conference
Zacharia was fired five days after she became press secretary and three days after her first press conference. The briefing started 15 minutes late, and when Zacharia finally took the stage, it was only for 14 minutes.
She spent eight of them introducing herself and discussing Trump's presidency. She appeared to be solely reading from a script—which concerned critics.
Zacharia also only took questions from Fox News, Breitbart, and the Daily Mail, and there were several slip-ups in her answers.
Even a slew of leaked alleged texts from Trump administration staff suggested she'd performed poorly and may have been set up to "fail."
"They have no idea who to hire. We're entering wartime, and they're completely unequipped,’’ one alleged text from a senior administration official read.