Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Admits She 'Would Love' to Work for Donald Trump Again

Despite her termination, during an interview with Piers Morgan this week, Zacharia said she’d "love to" work for Trump again.

"I would love to work for him again in that capacity or another capacity," she shared.

"Again, he is the most consequential president in history, and I have always been a history buff. I have watched what he’s done for this country, and it will secure the futures of my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. So, if I am asked to serve, even in a capacity that is not as rewarding, perhaps, I will absolutely step up to that."