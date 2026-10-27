Is Nicki Minaj a U.S. Citizen? Rapper's Trump Rally Appearance Raises Questions About Whether She Can Vote in the 2026 Midterms

Nicki Minaj's appearance alongside President Donald Trump at a Michigan rally has renewed questions about her U.S. citizenship and whether she is eligible to vote in the 2026 midterm elections.

The Trinidad-born rapper joined Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, Oct. 25, as he campaigned for Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Minaj praised the president and urged supporters to back his political allies.

Minaj has previously said she was not a U.S. citizen. In January, however, she indicated that she was pursuing citizenship, writing on X that she was "Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak.