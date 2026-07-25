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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Plotting to Pull on King Charles' Heartstrings' as 'Last Ditch Attempt to Worm His Way Back Into Monarch Before William Takes the Crown'

Photo of Prince Harry & King Charles
Source: MEGA

It doesn't appear Prince Harry is done trying to return to the monarch.

July 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry is said to be planning further emotional reunions with King Charles as royal insiders claim the Duke of Sussex is making a final attempt to rebuild ties with his father before Prince William eventually succeeds to the throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 41, returned to the United Kingdom earlier this month for Invictus Games engagements before being joined by his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

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'Harry Knows Time is Not Standing Still'

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has planned further reunions with King Charles at Highgrove, insiders claim.

On July 10, the Sussex family met King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at Highgrove House in what was widely seen as the first significant family gathering in several years.

The meeting came after a prolonged period of estrangement following Harry and Markle's decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020, move to California and publicly criticize the royal household in television interviews, Harry's memoir Spare and the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

While relations with Prince William, 44, are still hugely strained, Harry is also continuing his campaign to secure taxpayer-funded police protection during visits to Britain, arguing enhanced security would make future family trips possible.

One royal claimed: "Harry knows time is not standing still, and he appears determined to reconnect with his father while he still has the opportunity. There is a growing feeling that these emotional meetings are an attempt to appeal directly to the King's instincts as a parent."

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders claimed Prince Harry appealed directly to King Charles's paternal instincts.

A palace aide claimed: "The Duke understands that once William becomes King, the dynamics will inevitably change. Many believe this is his last realistic chance to repair the relationship with Charles on a personal level. But to do this, Harry is prepared to manipulate Charles by saying things like he needs to see him as he fights cancer, as he doesn't know how long he has left.

"His plan is basically to tug on his dad's heartstrings and appeal to his sentimental side as a ploy to worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family."

The latest reunion is said to have left both father and son hopeful further meetings could take place.

A source familiar with the discussions described the encounter as "emotional" and said both Harry and Charles were keen to arrange another private gathering in the future.

Although the visit centered on Invictus Games events, Harry's family joined him during the latter part of the trip, allowing Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their grandfather.

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Family Rift Continues

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Relations between Prince Harry and Prince William have remained severely strained, according to insiders.

The meeting marked another small step in efforts to rebuild family ties after years of public disagreement that have left Harry largely estranged from senior members of the monarchy.

Relations between Harry and William remain particularly difficult following the publication of Spare, in which Harry detailed disagreements with his brother and other members of the royal family.

Since then, the brothers have rarely appeared together outside major ceremonial occasions, and there has been little indication of any meaningful reconciliation.

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Security Fight Goes On

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Private security reports have warned of elevated threat levels for the Sussex family.

Alongside attempts to improve family relations, Harry is continuing to press the British government to reconsider his security arrangements.

According to sources, he has requested an urgent review after submitting a report from his private security company claiming he faces an elevated terrorist threat.

The Duke has consistently argued that the withdrawal of automatic police protection after he ceased being a working royal has made it difficult for him, Meghan and their children to travel safely to Britain.

Supporters of Harry argue that resolving the security dispute could remove one of the biggest practical barriers to more regular visits and further private meetings with Charles.

Critics, however, maintain security decisions should remain independent of family considerations and continue to oppose restoring publicly funded protection for the Duke and his family.

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