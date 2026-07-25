EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Plotting to Pull on King Charles' Heartstrings' as 'Last Ditch Attempt to Worm His Way Back Into Monarch Before William Takes the Crown'

Harry, 41, returned to the United Kingdom earlier this month for Invictus Games engagements before being joined by his wife Meghan Markle , 44, and their children, Archie , seven, and Lilibet, five.

Prince Harry is said to be planning further emotional reunions with King Charles as royal insiders claim the Duke of Sussex is making a final attempt to rebuild ties with his father before Prince William eventually succeeds to the throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One royal claimed: "Harry knows time is not standing still, and he appears determined to reconnect with his father while he still has the opportunity. There is a growing feeling that these emotional meetings are an attempt to appeal directly to the King's instincts as a parent."

While relations with Prince William , 44, are still hugely strained, Harry is also continuing his campaign to secure taxpayer-funded police protection during visits to Britain, arguing enhanced security would make future family trips possible.

The meeting came after a prolonged period of estrangement following Harry and Markle's decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020 , move to California and publicly criticize the royal household in television interviews, Harry's memoir Spare and the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

On July 10, the Sussex family met King Charles , 77, and Queen Camilla , 78, at Highgrove House in what was widely seen as the first significant family gathering in several years.

A palace aide claimed: "The Duke understands that once William becomes King, the dynamics will inevitably change. Many believe this is his last realistic chance to repair the relationship with Charles on a personal level. But to do this, Harry is prepared to manipulate Charles by saying things like he needs to see him as he fights cancer, as he doesn't know how long he has left.

"His plan is basically to tug on his dad's heartstrings and appeal to his sentimental side as a ploy to worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family."

The latest reunion is said to have left both father and son hopeful further meetings could take place.

A source familiar with the discussions described the encounter as "emotional" and said both Harry and Charles were keen to arrange another private gathering in the future.

Although the visit centered on Invictus Games events, Harry's family joined him during the latter part of the trip, allowing Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their grandfather.