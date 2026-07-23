EXCLUSIVE: Read the Five Words Prince Harry Uttered on UK Visit That He Intended as 'Peace Offering' to Future King Brother

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex spent five days in the UK this month, combining engagements linked to the 2027 Invictus Games with a private meeting at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire with King Charles , 77, and Queen Camilla , 78.

Prince Harry has sparked fresh speculation he is seeking to repair his fractured relationship with Prince William after making what royal watchers believe was a subtle "peace offering" during his recent visit to Britain – by warmly mentioning his estranged brother in conversation with a young hospital patient.

Although Harry did not meet William, 44, during the visit, a brief but unexpected reference to the Prince of Wales while speaking to a child at Birmingham Children's Hospital has prompted renewed discussion about whether the duke is attempting to rebuild family ties after years of public estrangement.

One royal source said: "Harry didn't need to mention William at all, yet he chose to do so naturally and positively. Some people close to the situation see that as a small but meaningful olive branch.

"Nobody expects one passing remark to transform the relationship overnight, but it suggested Harry wanted to show there is no personal bitterness whenever his brother comes up in conversation."