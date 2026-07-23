EXCLUSIVE: Read the Five Words Prince Harry Uttered on UK Visit That He Intended as 'Peace Offering' to Future King Brother
July 23 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked fresh speculation he is seeking to repair his fractured relationship with Prince William after making what royal watchers believe was a subtle "peace offering" during his recent visit to Britain – by warmly mentioning his estranged brother in conversation with a young hospital patient.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex spent five days in the UK this month, combining engagements linked to the 2027 Invictus Games with a private meeting at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78.
Although Harry did not meet William, 44, during the visit, a brief but unexpected reference to the Prince of Wales while speaking to a child at Birmingham Children's Hospital has prompted renewed discussion about whether the duke is attempting to rebuild family ties after years of public estrangement.
One royal source said: "Harry didn't need to mention William at all, yet he chose to do so naturally and positively. Some people close to the situation see that as a small but meaningful olive branch.
"Nobody expects one passing remark to transform the relationship overnight, but it suggested Harry wanted to show there is no personal bitterness whenever his brother comes up in conversation."
'My Brother Supports Aston Villa'
While chatting with 12-year-old Alex Hill during his hospital visit, Harry discovered the youngster supported Aston Villa after revealing he was an Arsenal fan.
He said: "Aston Villa." Harry also added the five words: "My brother supports Aston Villa."
The brief exchange quickly attracted attention because Harry has rarely referred publicly to William since relations between the brothers collapsed following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020.
William has long been one of Aston Villa's most recognizable supporters and is regularly seen attending matches and celebrating the club's successes.
Harry's acknowledgment of his brother's football loyalty was viewed by some royal observers as a notable departure from the silence that has largely characterized their relationship in recent years.
Deep Royal Rift Strained by Netflix and 'Spare'
The brothers' feud has unfolded publicly through a series of high-profile interviews, documentaries and Harry's memoir, Spare.
In the bestselling book, Harry detailed deeply personal disagreements with William, including claims of physical confrontation and longstanding tensions over Harry's wife Meghan Markle, 44, as well as his role within the Royal Family.
The relationship had already deteriorated following Harry and Markle's departure from royal duties and relocation to California, before worsening after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and the release of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.
Those projects were packed with criticism of royal life that further strained relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.
Prince Harry Open to Reconciliation Despite William's Continued Distance
Despite the continuing rift, Harry has repeatedly expressed hope that reconciliation remains possible.
During a BBC interview in May 2025, he acknowledged the deep divisions while insisting he remained open to repairing family relationships.
He said: "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."
Harry also reflected on the years of disagreement that have defined relations within the Royal Family.
"There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family," Harry said at the time.
The duke also accepted some relatives may never move beyond the publication of Spare.
Harry noted, "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."
Although Harry's latest remarks contained no direct appeal to William, royal observers believe the casual mention of his brother during an otherwise unrelated conversation has reignited hopes that communication between the two princes may eventually resume after years of silence – though sources claim there is "no chance" William wants to reunite with Harry.