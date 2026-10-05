'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly Dead at 62 — After 'Complaining of Chest Pain' and 'Becoming Unresponsive' at His Home

Rinna, 63, had less-than-kind things to say about working with Kelker-Kelly on Days of Our Lives.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished about her unpleasant experience in her February memoir, You Better Believe I'm Going to Talk About It.

“Behind the scenes, we hated each other," she wrote.

Rinna noted about her own reputation for being difficult, "Remember when Kathy Hilton said I was the biggest bully in Hollywood? Not true. Not even close! I have legit stories about the real bullies in this town. Robert Kelker-Kelly is one of those bullies."

"He made my life a living h--- on the set of Days. He was horrible to me," she claimed. 'I'd go so far as to say verbally abusive. He was passive-aggressive, manipulative, and played weird mind games."