'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly Dead at 62 — After 'Complaining of Chest Pain' and 'Becoming Unresponsive' at His Home
Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Former Days of Our Lives star Robert Kelker-Kelly has died at the age of 62 after being found unresponsive at his Missouri home following complaints of chest pains, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police rushed to the former soap star's home at around 8:16 p.m. on October 3 following a frantic report of an unconscious man who wasn’t breathing, the St. Peters Police Department told TMZ. CPR was already underway as officers and paramedics raced to the scene, but the life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.
Robert Kelker-Kelly Portrayed Bo Brady for Three Years
Kelker-Kelly took over one of the most prominent Days of Our Lives roles in 1992, portraying Bo Brady after Peter Reckell, who originated the role in 1983, left the show dissatisfied with the character's storyline.
As Bo, Kelker-Kelly appeared opposite leading lady Kristian Alfonso, who played ex-wife Hope Brady, and Lisa Rinna's Billie Reed.
Kelker-Kelly left the show after three years, and producers reached out to Reckell to return to his iconic role, which he subsequently did.
Robert Kelker-Kelly Had a Prolific Soap Opera Career
Kelker-Kelly married his Days costar, Miriam Parrish, in 1997. The duo had one child together before divorcing in 2013.
The former actor got his start in soaps, first on NBC's Another World, playing Sam Fowler from 1987 through 1990. He returned to the show as Dr. Shane Roberts from 1996 through 1998.
Kelker-Kelly then moved on to ABC's General Hospital, playing Stavros Cassadine in two stints: first from 2000 through 2003, and again in 2013-2014.
After his first stint on General Hospital, the aviation lover stepped out of the limelight to pursue a career as a professional pilot, based primarily in Missouri and Colorado.
Lisa Rinna Was Highly Critical of Working With Robert Kelker-Kelly
Rinna, 63, had less-than-kind things to say about working with Kelker-Kelly on Days of Our Lives.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished about her unpleasant experience in her February memoir, You Better Believe I'm Going to Talk About It.
“Behind the scenes, we hated each other," she wrote.
Rinna noted about her own reputation for being difficult, "Remember when Kathy Hilton said I was the biggest bully in Hollywood? Not true. Not even close! I have legit stories about the real bullies in this town. Robert Kelker-Kelly is one of those bullies."
"He made my life a living h--- on the set of Days. He was horrible to me," she claimed. 'I'd go so far as to say verbally abusive. He was passive-aggressive, manipulative, and played weird mind games."
Lisa Rinna Called Robert Kelker-Kelly 'Unpredictable'
Despite Rinna and Kelker Kelly winning an award for Hottest Soap Couple in 1995, the reality diva claimed her co-star was highly "unpredictable."
“If I didn’t do what he wanted, he’d give me the silent treatment," she claimed in her memoir. "He was a ticking time bomb. I never knew when I arrived on set each morning if I’d get nice Robert Kelker-Kelly or dark Robert Kelker-Kelly. He was unpredictable, and it was exhausting."
The retired soap star did not respond to Rinna's comments at the time of the book's release.