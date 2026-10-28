EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Fixation With Men's Bodies Blamed on His Age

His comments follow similarly provocative observations about golfing legend Arnold Palmer and other prominent men, prompting questions about why Trump has become so comfortable publicly discussing their physical attributes.

A source claimed: "Donald comes from a generation where men openly admired physical strength and masculine appearance without giving it much thought. He doesn't necessarily recognize how differently those comments land today. What sounds strange to younger audiences might seem perfectly ordinary to someone who grew up in his world."

The insider added: "At 80, he's drawing increasingly on the language and cultural references he absorbed decades ago. He's not filtering everything through modern expectations. When he sees someone who looks physically impressive, he says exactly what he's thinking, regardless of how uncomfortable that might make people."

Another observer added: "There's a total generational disconnect between Donald and the people interpreting these remarks. He associates muscular physiques with toughness, sporting achievement and personal success. His admiration is rooted in an old-fashioned understanding of masculinity rather than anything more complicated.

"Age can reinforce familiar habits, particularly when someone has spent decades speaking without much restraint. Donald has always judged people partly on appearance, but his descriptions have become increasingly elaborate. He seems genuinely surprised when audiences interpret them differently from how he intended."