EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Fixation With Men's Bodies Blamed on His Age
Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's increasingly bizarre fascination with other men's bodies is being blamed on his age, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the 80-year-old president's awkward remarks reflect attitudes shaped by an earlier generation.
The president has repeatedly raised eyebrows with descriptions of male physiques, most recently discussing Republican Senator Jon Husted, 59, at campaign rallies in Ohio and Michigan this month.
Trump's Obsession With Men's Bodies Blamed on Age
His comments follow similarly provocative observations about golfing legend Arnold Palmer and other prominent men, prompting questions about why Trump has become so comfortable publicly discussing their physical attributes.
A source claimed: "Donald comes from a generation where men openly admired physical strength and masculine appearance without giving it much thought. He doesn't necessarily recognize how differently those comments land today. What sounds strange to younger audiences might seem perfectly ordinary to someone who grew up in his world."
The insider added: "At 80, he's drawing increasingly on the language and cultural references he absorbed decades ago. He's not filtering everything through modern expectations. When he sees someone who looks physically impressive, he says exactly what he's thinking, regardless of how uncomfortable that might make people."
Another observer added: "There's a total generational disconnect between Donald and the people interpreting these remarks. He associates muscular physiques with toughness, sporting achievement and personal success. His admiration is rooted in an old-fashioned understanding of masculinity rather than anything more complicated.
"Age can reinforce familiar habits, particularly when someone has spent decades speaking without much restraint. Donald has always judged people partly on appearance, but his descriptions have become increasingly elaborate. He seems genuinely surprised when audiences interpret them differently from how he intended."
Bizarre Body Talk Sparks Backlash
Another insider added: "There's a total generational disconnect between Donald and the people interpreting these remarks. He associates muscular physiques with toughness, sporting achievement, and personal success. His admiration is rooted in an old-fashioned understanding of masculinity rather than anything more complicated.
"Age can reinforce familiar habits, particularly when someone has spent decades speaking without much restraint. Donald has always judged people partly on appearance, but his descriptions have become increasingly elaborate. He seems genuinely surprised when audiences interpret them differently from how he intended."
Trump's latest controversy began during an October 12 appearance in Youngstown, where he discussed Husted's previously little-publicized football career at the University of Dayton.
The president told supporters: "I started examining his body… up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole." He subsequently drew attention to Husted's hands, describing them as "claws" while praising his athletic abilities.
Trump returned to the subject at a Michigan rally, acknowledging his original description had been "my mistake."
He said: "In fun, I said I looked at his a--, and I've never done that with a man before, it's true."
Trump then mentioned rapper Nicki Minaj, 43, declaring: "By the way, I looked at one h-ll of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj."
His comments echo an October 2024 rally in Pennsylvania, when Trump discussed the physique of Palmer, who died at age 87 in 2016.
Recalling the golfer's appearances in locker rooms, Trump said: "When he took showers with the other pros, they came out there, they said, 'Oh my God, that's unbelievable.'"
Palmer's daughter Peg, then 68, subsequently criticized his remarks as a "poor choice of approaches to remembering my father."
Trump has also praised the appearance of Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, describing him as "a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy."
His admiration for Husted's athletic background first surfaced on October 3, when Trump told the senator: "Nobody told me you were a great athlete."
He added: "Now I look at him… different."
Beatrice Keul Allegations Surface In House Judiciary Report
It comes as Trump is facing renewed r-pe allegations after former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul accused the president of sexually assaulting her in 1993.
Keul, then 24, alleged Trump attacked her in a hotel suite after they met at a beauty pageant where she also encountered Jeffrey Epstein.
Her account appeared in a report released by House Judiciary Committee Democrats on Monday, October 26, revisiting allegations against Trump ahead of the mid-term elections.
Keul previously described an attempted assault in 2024 but has since alleged rape.
The White House strongly denied the allegations, dismissing the report as politically motivated. Trump has not been charged over Keul's claims.