JD Vance Mocked as He Struggles to Define What 'Socialism' Is and Claims It Means 'Boys Playing in Girls' Sports'

The back-and-forth occurred during a press conference on Thursday, October 8, when the veep announced a major enforcement action targeting work visa fraud.

Vice President JD Vance faced backlash after he appeared to struggle to define socialism, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

He and labor department officials revealed that the Trump administration would be suspending various companies from the H-1B program.

They allege these companies abused the visa system by prioritizing hiring foreign workers over American workers. These companies include Microsoft, Adobe, and more.

At one point, a reporter asked Vance to define socialism and questioned why he believed socialist candidates are "popping up everywhere" in the United States.

“Oh, man,” he responded. “You know, I guess, it’s honestly, it’s a hard term to define these days, because very often, socialism, you know, classically, you would think socialism is about prioritizing workers.”