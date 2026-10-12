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Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Mocked as He Struggles to Define What 'Socialism' Is and Claims It Means 'Boys Playing in Girls' Sports'

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

During a recent press conference, JD Vance struggled to define socialism.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Vice President JD Vance faced backlash after he appeared to struggle to define socialism, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The back-and-forth occurred during a press conference on Thursday, October 8, when the veep announced a major enforcement action targeting work visa fraud.

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Image of During a recent press conference, JD Vance announced the Trump administration's latest effort to reduce work visa fraud.
Source: MEGA

During a recent press conference, JD Vance announced the Trump administration's latest effort to reduce work visa fraud.

He and labor department officials revealed that the Trump administration would be suspending various companies from the H-1B program.

They allege these companies abused the visa system by prioritizing hiring foreign workers over American workers. These companies include Microsoft, Adobe, and more.

At one point, a reporter asked Vance to define socialism and questioned why he believed socialist candidates are "popping up everywhere" in the United States.

“Oh, man,” he responded. “You know, I guess, it’s honestly, it’s a hard term to define these days, because very often, socialism, you know, classically, you would think socialism is about prioritizing workers.”

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JD Vance Struggles to Define Socialism

Image of According to JD Vance, he's not sure what the term socialism means anymore.
Source: MEGA

According to JD Vance, he's not sure what the term socialism means anymore.

"In reality, I guarantee that most of the self-described socialists running across the United States of America are going to howl about this announcement today, which is prioritizing American workers over foreign workers," Vance continued. "So, I don’t know what the term means anymore."

He went on, "I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is, that you want to replace American workers with foreign workers, and you want boys to play in girls’ sports."

"That’s what unites the socialists that I see running across the United States of America today," he claimed.

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JD Vance Quotes Bernie Sanders

Image of JD Vance claims that socialism in the context of America means replacing American workers with foreign workers.
Source: MEGA

JD Vance claims that socialism in the context of America means replacing American workers with foreign workers.

"You know, it’s funny," Vance noted. "Back in 2016, one of the most interesting things that happened is when Bernie Sanders, then, of course, the leading socialist in the United States of America, was asked about open borders he gave an answer that sounded similar to Stephen Miller’s."

"He said, ‘Of course, we’re not going to have open borders because that’s gonna displace American workers,’" Vance said at the time. "It is ironic that so many of the self-described socialists running across this country, thy love the idea of replacing American workers with foreign workers, which suggests to me, it is not really about the working class. It’s about their hatred of native-born citizens."

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JD Vance Mocked Over Socialism Definition

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Image of During a recent press conference, JD Vance quoted Bernie Sanders.
Source: MEGA

During a recent press conference, JD Vance quoted Bernie Sanders.

Vance's answer was quick to raise eyebrows among critics.

"Clearly this man has no idea what Socialism is," one X user claims.

"Can someone keep asking him that question? I’d like to see whether he can learn before the next presidential election," another writes.

Someone else simply calls this an example of "the blind leading the blind."

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