JD Vance's Wife Usha Suffers Scare After Nearly Falling Down Helicopter Stairs While Carrying Baby Boy
Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Second Lady Usha Vance suffered a scare after slipping down the stairs of Marine Two while carrying her nine-week-old baby.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Usha, 40, was being filmed disembarking the helicopter at Joint Base Andrews on Monday when she appeared to lose her footing.
Usha's Terrifying Slip
Her newborn son, Alec, was strapped to her body in a baby carrier, but she managed to grab a handrail to stop herself from toppling over.
According to eyewitness reports and lip-reading accounts, Usha appeared to tell the officers: "I nearly fell down stairs. I'm okay, and he's fine."
Her husband J.D. Vance, who left the helicopter after his wife, did not appear to have seen the incident.
Speaking to cameras, the Veep said he was bringing along his wife and the newborn on the trip to Alaska, where he will represent the Republicans ahead of the midterms, because it was the last of the 50 states Usha had not visited.
Baby Alec Has His Own Secret Service Detail
RadarOnline.com recently reported that Usha admitted her newborn child was assigned Secret Service detail – and she's not a fan.
Usha already has her own Secret Service detail to keep her safe, but Alec now has his own agents loitering around.
She told the Daily Wire: "None of our newborns had that before. It's sort of an absurdity because he's always attached to me."
JD and Usha Vance Announce Birth of Their 4th Child
Usha and Vance announced the arrival of their newborn son via a joint statement.
"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning," it read. "Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother. The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."
The couple shares three other children – sons Ewan, 9, and Vivek, 6, and daughter Mirabel, 4.
They had their older children before JD started his tenure as vice president.
J.D. joked later about their conversations leading up to having their fourth child. Usha admitted to NBC News she "wasn't sure" about having more kids, but "never closed the door."
However, Vance recalled being "persuasive." Eventually, Usha began to feel "more and more excited" about the possibility of having another child.
The child's Secret Service detail comes amid a flurry of security concerns across the government.
On April 25, 2026, her husband was caught up in a precarious shooting attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. While attending the event hosted by the press, Vance was quickly evacuated after a man entered the establishment with a gun.
Security stopped him, but his intended target was unknown; both the vice president and President Donald Trump were removed from the hotel ballroom.