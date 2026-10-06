JD Vance's Wife Usha Suffers Scare After Nearly Falling Down Helicopter Stairs While Carrying Baby Boy

Her newborn son, Alec, was strapped to her body in a baby carrier, but she managed to grab a handrail to stop herself from toppling over.

According to eyewitness reports and lip-reading accounts, Usha appeared to tell the officers: "I nearly fell down stairs. I'm okay, and he's fine."

Her husband J.D. Vance, who left the helicopter after his wife, did not appear to have seen the incident.

Speaking to cameras, the Veep said he was bringing along his wife and the newborn on the trip to Alaska, where he will represent the Republicans ahead of the midterms, because it was the last of the 50 states Usha had not visited.