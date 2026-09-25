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Home > Politics > Usha Vance

JD Vance's Wife Usha Admits Their 2-Month-Old Son Having His Own Secret Service Detail Is 'an Absurdity'

A photo Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance reflected on the Secret Service around her family.

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Sept. 25 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

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Second Lady Usha Vance admitted her newborn child was assigned Secret Service detail – and she's not a fan.

The baby, Alec, arrived in July and already received special protection while his father, JD Vance, serves as Vice President of the United States. Usha, though, would like the Secret Service to back off a bit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Usha Vance Call Her Child's Secret Service 'Absurdity'

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A photo Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Her child arrived in July.

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She told the Daily Wire: "He has a Secret Service detail. None of our newborns had that before. It’s sort of an absurdity because he's always attached to me."

Usha already has her own Secret Service detail to keep her safe, but Alec now has his own agents loitering around, too.

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JD and Usha Vance Share Four Children

A photo Usha Vance and JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD jokingly said he convinced Usha to have another.

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Usha and JD welcomed their fourth child on July 19, writing in a joint statement, "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.

"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother. The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."

The couple shares three other children – sons Ewan, 9, and Vivek, 6, and daughter Mirabel, 4.

They had their older children before JD started his tenure as vice president.

JD joked later about their conversations leading up to having the child. Usha admitted to NBC News she "wasn't sure" about having a fourth child, but "never closed the door."

However, JD recalled being "persuasive" because she allegedly told him he could either "become vice president or … have a fourth baby.”

Eventually, Usha began to feel "more and more excited" about the possibility of having another child.

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JD Vance Faces Security Threats

A photo Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

The family is at risk due to JD's high status.

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The child's Secret Service detail comes amid a flurry of security concerns across the government.

On April 25, 2026, her husband was caught up in a precarious shooting attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

While attending the event, hosted by the press, JD was quickly evacuated after a man entered the establishment with a gun.

Security stopped him, but his intended target was unknown; both the vice president and President Donald Trump were removed from the hotel ballroom.

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Donald Trump's Child Faces Intense Threats

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A photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

The Secret Service is researching a threat from Iran.

Plus, the children of those in authority certainly aren't safe from foreign threats.

For example, Barron Trump, despite being relatively reclusive, became the target of threats from Iranian state media.

A clip showed the 20-year-old being surveilled. They alleged to have identified some of his friends and online activity. A $10million bounty was placed on his head without specification of who the money would come from.

In response, Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement, "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protected. Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

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