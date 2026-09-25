JD Vance's Wife Usha Admits Their 2-Month-Old Son Having His Own Secret Service Detail Is 'an Absurdity'

Usha and JD welcomed their fourth child on July 19, writing in a joint statement, "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.

"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother. The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."

The couple shares three other children – sons Ewan, 9, and Vivek, 6, and daughter Mirabel, 4.

They had their older children before JD started his tenure as vice president.

JD joked later about their conversations leading up to having the child. Usha admitted to NBC News she "wasn't sure" about having a fourth child, but "never closed the door."

However, JD recalled being "persuasive" because she allegedly told him he could either "become vice president or … have a fourth baby.”

Eventually, Usha began to feel "more and more excited" about the possibility of having another child.