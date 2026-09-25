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Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump by Introducing his Own 'Natalie' During Show In Latest Dig at President

picture of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump by welcoming his own version of loyal assistant Natalie Harp onto his show.

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Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:23 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's relationship with Natalie Harp by welcoming his own version of the president's loyal assistant onto his show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the host's opening monologue — which also featured various other jibes at Trump — was interrupted by a Harp doppelgänger, imitating Trump's 35-year-old PA.

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'Your Wife Doesn't Deserve You'

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picture of Jimmy Kimmel and Natalie Harp impersonator
Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmell has an exchange with 'Natalie 2.0', played by his wife Molly McNearney.

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Kimmel's "Natalie", played by his wife Molly McNearney who is executive producer and one of the writers on Jimmy Kimmel Live, bustles onto the stage carrying a golf set, a briefcase, and a laptop.

She called him "my guardian and protector" before delinting his suit and offering to post "Truths" for him.

When Kimmel told his "Natalie" to take a seat, she sat on the floor at his feet. When he helped her up, she gushed: "Your hands are so soft and your body’s so strong."

As she was dragged off the set, she called out: "Your wife doesn't deserve you."

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel's 'Natalie' skit featured on Thursday's show.

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Loyal Assistant Compared To 'First Lady'

picture of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp is rarely away from Trump's side.

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RadarOnline.com recently told how Harp's constant presence alongside Trump has led critics to comparing her to the "first lady.”

When the president landed on Marine One at Ellipse this week, he was met with a motorcade and Harp was reported present nearby.

In photos of the transport, people noticed Harp and recognized her, in part, by her outfit.

An individual online user described the assistant as "all dressed up for Camp David."

"First Lady Natalie Harp's ankle appears to be bruised again," observed a person on X, zooming closely into her lower legs.

Another added, "A lot of folks assume Natalie (The future Ms Donald Trump) is carrying Trump’s diaper bag but I disagree. The giant bag Natalie hauls around is Trump’s makeup kit and toupee bag."

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Harp 'Spends More Time With Trump Than Melania'

picture of donald trump and melania trump
Source: MEGA

Critics have pointed out Trump is seen more with Harp than his own wife, Melania.

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An additional critic noted, "Why does First Lady Natalie Harp have to walk behind him? He’s not a King," with another agreeing, "First Lady, 2nd to enter – right behind him."

While rumors of an inappropriate relationship between the president and Harp have been denied, the public often speculates that Melania Trump is wary of Harp's presence.

Clips have circulated of Harp stepping in closely when Melania leaves Donald's side.

Additionally, the White House aide seemingly spends more time with Trump than Melania, who seldom makes public appearances.

Melania made limited public appearances over the summer with her most notable formal sighting being on August 20 at the White House Rose Garden to announce an expansion of her foster care initiative.

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picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president is 'furious' about speculation on his personal life, claims insider.

Still, Melania mostly lives at Mar-a-Lago in Florida rather than full-time in the White House with her husband.

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter that the speculation was unfounded according to those close to the real first lady. Instead, she was "grateful" for Harp who attends "every meeting, every trip, every moment" with the president.

However, Melania reportedly isn't happy about the massive amount of attention on the relationship. An insider told Semafor, "The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things."

They further claimed Trump himself "furious" about speculation on his personal life, which would include any relationship with Harp beyond her official working capacity.

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