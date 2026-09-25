Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump by Introducing his Own 'Natalie' During Show In Latest Dig at President

Kimmel's "Natalie", played by his wife Molly McNearney who is executive producer and one of the writers on Jimmy Kimmel Live, bustles onto the stage carrying a golf set, a briefcase, and a laptop.

She called him "my guardian and protector" before delinting his suit and offering to post "Truths" for him.

When Kimmel told his "Natalie" to take a seat, she sat on the floor at his feet. When he helped her up, she gushed: "Your hands are so soft and your body’s so strong."

As she was dragged off the set, she called out: "Your wife doesn't deserve you."