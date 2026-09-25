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EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Faces Career Reckoning After Driving Plea Deal'

Tiger Woods faces a career reckoning following a plea deal tied to his driving case.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods faces a career reckoning following a plea deal tied to his driving case.

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Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Golfer Tiger Woods roared he was innocent of driving while impaired after his latest humiliating car accident in March, but sources said the down-and-out duffer had no choice but to cop a plea to keep him from the possibility of being caged.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the links legend was banned from driving for five years and handed a small fine after pleading no contest to lesser charges of reckless driving and failing to submit to a chemical test.

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Woods Faced Judge’s Stern Warning

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A judge warned Tiger Woods he would go back to jail if he drove for any reason, including golf carts.
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

A judge warned Tiger Woods he would go back to jail if he drove for any reason, including golf carts.

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"He had to make a deal because they had him dead to rights," a source said. "He has too long a history of drug abuse – from Ambien to painkillers – and since prosecutors had the list of prescriptions in hand, there is no way he could've slithered out of this one."

Still, the judge tore into the fallen hero with a stern warning at his sentencing in the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart, Fla.

"If you drive for any reason at all, you will be going back to jail," the judge warned, embarrassingly adding that this included golf carts.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Woods, 50, rolled his car earlier this year after crashing into the back of a truck and failed a field sobriety test. Cops also found in his pocket two hydrocodone pills – opioid tablets used to manage pain.

Still, he initially pleaded not guilty, even after a humiliating video showed him seemingly out of it, rolling his eyes and yawning in handcuffs in the back of a police car.

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Vanessa Hits Woods With Ultimatum

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Vanessa Trump reportedly gave Tiger Woods an ultimatum to 'sort your s**t out, or I'm gone!'
Source: Chip Somodevilla - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Vanessa Trump reportedly gave Tiger Woods an ultimatum to 'sort your s**t out, or I'm gone!'

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"He was trying to save face, especially if he hopes to earn money in public-facing jobs," the source said of the sports icon, who is estimated to have earned more than $1.5billion in endorsements.

"He also faced the threat of going to jail if convicted because of his prior incidents. It was remote, but it was still a possibility."

Behind the scenes, sources said Woods' most recent constant partner – Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump – has hit him with the ultimatum: "Sort your s--t out, or I'm gone!"

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Woods' Kids Face Cruel Taunts

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Elin Nordegren's son Charlie is reportedly facing 'a lot of abuse' as he launches his golfing career.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Elin Nordegren's son Charlie is reportedly facing 'a lot of abuse' as he launches his golfing career.

The insider added his children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren – daughter Sam, 19, and son Charlie, 17 – are furious with the dimmed star.

"They are being taunted," the insider said. "Charlie is especially taking a lot of abuse because he's launching his own golfing career."

Now, the source said Woods "wants to stay out of the public eye as much as possible."

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