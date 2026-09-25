EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Faces Career Reckoning After Driving Plea Deal'

"He had to make a deal because they had him dead to rights," a source said. "He has too long a history of drug abuse – from Ambien to painkillers – and since prosecutors had the list of prescriptions in hand, there is no way he could've slithered out of this one."

Still, the judge tore into the fallen hero with a stern warning at his sentencing in the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart, Fla.

"If you drive for any reason at all, you will be going back to jail," the judge warned, embarrassingly adding that this included golf carts.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Woods, 50, rolled his car earlier this year after crashing into the back of a truck and failed a field sobriety test. Cops also found in his pocket two hydrocodone pills – opioid tablets used to manage pain.

Still, he initially pleaded not guilty, even after a humiliating video showed him seemingly out of it, rolling his eyes and yawning in handcuffs in the back of a police car.