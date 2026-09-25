Sean Combs 'Could Face Fresh Scrutiny in Tupac Murder Case'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs may be criminally charged in the 1996 drive-by murder of Tupac Shakur following the conviction of Los Angeles gangster Duane "Keffe D" Davis in a cold case mystery that languished for nearly 30 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Combs, who is currently serving four years in federal prison for transporting hookers across state lines for his star-studded, baby oil-soaked orgies, is now a potential suspect in the Las Vegas hit job after jurors heard a 2008 recorded audio of Davis telling police the Bad Boy Records boss offered him $1million for Shakur's head.
Davis Later Denied Combs Hit Claim
"I want to get rid of those dudes, man," Davis recalled Combs saying during a meeting at Hollywood's famed Greenblatt's Deli. "Puffy [Combs] was scared of the dude – period."
He told investigators: "We wanted a million," insisting it was Combs who came up with the price tag.
One insider told RadarOnline.com the feds and the local authorities are in no rush to charge 56-year-old Combs since his scheduled release date is set for February 2028.
"They are going to work hard building the case to ensure Diddy never gets out of prison," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "They'd love to hit him with charges before he gets paroled."
But in a post-trial interview, Davis claimed he lied about Combs. "Puff never said he wanted a hit out on [Shakur and Suge Knight] for a million dollars. My lawyer[s] made that s**t up," he alleged. "They wrote a script for me and all that."
Davis Faces Life Behind Bars
Tupac's murder remained a cold case for many years until dimwitted David – a member of the South Side Compton Crips – penned a book detailing how he and three others riding a white Cadillac pulled up to the rapper's car and fatally shot him.
Davis, who was labeled by prosecutors as a "commander" and "shot caller," was convicted of murder after the jury deliberated for only three hours following the weeklong trial. Davis faces life in prison and is expected to be sentenced in October.
Prosecutor Doesn’t Rule Out More Charges
When asked if authorities plan to charge Combs, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson didn't rule out the possibility.
"At this point, we don't believe we have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with the death of Tupac Shakur," he said.
"But, like any other case, if we come into more information, more evidence, we can always consider filing additional charges. But today, we don't believe that's the appropriate move to make."