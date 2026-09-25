Sean Combs 'Could Face Fresh Scrutiny in Tupac Murder Case'

"I want to get rid of those dudes, man," Davis recalled Combs saying during a meeting at Hollywood's famed Greenblatt's Deli. "Puffy [Combs] was scared of the dude – period."

He told investigators: "We wanted a million," insisting it was Combs who came up with the price tag.

One insider told RadarOnline.com the feds and the local authorities are in no rush to charge 56-year-old Combs since his scheduled release date is set for February 2028.

"They are going to work hard building the case to ensure Diddy never gets out of prison," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "They'd love to hit him with charges before he gets paroled."

But in a post-trial interview, Davis claimed he lied about Combs. "Puff never said he wanted a hit out on [Shakur and Suge Knight] for a million dollars. My lawyer[s] made that s**t up," he alleged. "They wrote a script for me and all that."