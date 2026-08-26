Suge Knight Claims Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' Former Lawyers Offered Him $1Million to Say Tupac Murder Suspect 'Wasn't in the Car': 'My Loyalty Can't Be Compromised'

As Davis' murder trial continues, Knight dropped a bombshell, revealing the alleged offer while talking with TMZ on Tuesday, August 25. But he refused.

"I told them, look, my loyalty to Tupac can't be compromised by nobody. That's just that," Knight said.

Knight has stood by his "loyalty" to Shakur since the trial began, openly announcing that he would not testify in the trial for either side, despite being the only known living eyewitness to the shooting.

The 61-year-old was wounded in the attack, while Shakur suffered critical injuries and died six days later. Nearly three decades after the shooting, Knight says his lips are sealed, as he does not want to be known as a "snitch."

"This trial has nothing to do with me, and if somebody brings me there, it’s gonna hurt whoever brings me there," Knight told ABC News. "I promise you that."