Suge Knight Claims Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' Former Lawyers Offered Him $1Million to Say Tupac Murder Suspect 'Wasn't in the Car': 'My Loyalty Can't Be Compromised'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 8:15 p.m. ET
Suge Knight has accused Duane 'Keefe D' Davis and his lawyers of trying to buy him off, RadarOnline.com can reveal, reportedly offering the former music executive $1million to say Davis was never part of the crew that gunned down Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.
The rap icon was riding in a black BMW driven by Knight when a white Cadillac pulled alongside them and opened fire on September 7, 1996.
Suge Knight Won't 'Snitch' on Duane 'Keefe D' Davis or Anyone Else
As Davis' murder trial continues, Knight dropped a bombshell, revealing the alleged offer while talking with TMZ on Tuesday, August 25. But he refused.
"I told them, look, my loyalty to Tupac can't be compromised by nobody. That's just that," Knight said.
Knight has stood by his "loyalty" to Shakur since the trial began, openly announcing that he would not testify in the trial for either side, despite being the only known living eyewitness to the shooting.
The 61-year-old was wounded in the attack, while Shakur suffered critical injuries and died six days later. Nearly three decades after the shooting, Knight says his lips are sealed, as he does not want to be known as a "snitch."
"This trial has nothing to do with me, and if somebody brings me there, it’s gonna hurt whoever brings me there," Knight told ABC News. "I promise you that."
Suge Knight is 'Loyal' to Tupac Shakur
The music mogul said his refusal to testify has nothing to do with protecting Davis, but rather that identifying another person from the witness stand would cross a personal line for him.
"My loyalty to Tupac can never be compromised. Me as a man, what I believe in, can't be compromised. I'm not there to help (Davis), and I'm d--- not there to hurt him," Knight said.
Knight then explained why identifying another person from the witness stand would cross a line for him.
"To actually get on the stand, and point somebody out, it's worse than taking a gun and shooting that man in the head," he noted. "Because if you shoot a person in the head, they die once. If you get on the stand and you snitch on that person, they die a million times."
Suge Knight has 'Nothing to Lose' by Refusing to Testify
Sam Mirejovsky, attorney and partner at Sam & Ash Law in Las Vegas, told Radar that prosecutors don't need Knight's cooperation; they just need his body.
"Knight is in California custody, so Nevada goes through the Uniform Act to Secure Attendance of Witnesses," Mirejovsky explained. "A Nevada certificate, a California judge signs off, and he is produced, or he testifies by video. Consent is not part of that process."
Still, there might be little prosecutors can do to get the Death Row Records founder to actually talk – especially if he has nothing to lose by staying silent.
"Getting him on the stand is the easy part. Getting anything useful out of him is not," the lawyer continued. "Contempt means nothing to a man serving twenty-eight years, and a hostile witness who blames the people who brought him is a gift to the defense."
Duane 'Keefe D' Davis 'Confessed' to the Killing of Tupac Shakur
But Knight's cooperation may ultimately prove moot, especially since Davis seemed to "confess" to the killing in his self-published memoir.
The notorious member of the California-based gang the South Side Compton Crips bragged about his role in the hit in his book, writing that the attack was payback after rival gang members allegedly jumped his nephew after a Mike Tyson fight.
"Tupac, Suge Knight and the rest of the n-----s didn’t have any business putting their hands on my beloved nephew, Baby Lane. Period," Davis wrote. "Them jumping on my nephew gave us the ultimate green light to do something to their a--."
"Tupac chose the wrong game to play and the wrong n-----s to play with," he continued. "Suge and them should have done a better job of protecting that dude because they knew who the f--k we were and the kind of s--t we were capable of. Tupac may not have known, but Suge and his peeps definitely knew."