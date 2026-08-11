EXCLUSIVE: Suge Knight Won’t 'Snitch' on Tupac Shakur's Alleged Killer — As Top Attorney Says There's Little Prosecutors Can Do About It

But Sam Mirejovsky, attorney and partner at Sam & Ash Law in Las Vegas, told Radar that prosecutors don't need Knight's cooperation; they just need his body.

"Knight is in California custody, so Nevada goes through the Uniform Act to Secure Attendance of Witnesses," Mirejovsky explained. "A Nevada certificate, a California judge signs off, and he is produced or he testifies by video. Consent is not part of that process."

Still, there might be little prosecutors can do to get the 61-year-old to actually talk – especially if he has nothing to lose by staying silent.

"Getting him on the stand is the easy part. Getting anything useful out of him is not," the lawyer continued. "Contempt means nothing to a man serving twenty-eight years, and a hostile witness who blames the people who brought him is a gift to the defense."