EXCLUSIVE: Suge Knight Won’t 'Snitch' on Tupac Shakur's Alleged Killer — As Top Attorney Says There's Little Prosecutors Can Do About It
Aug. 11 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Suge Knight's refusal to testify in the upcoming murder trial for the only man arrested and accused of killing Tupac Shakur could complicate the prosecution's strategy, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former record executive, who is serving a 28-year sentence for an unrelated conviction, is the only known living eyewitness to the 1996 drive-by execution of the rap icon on the streets of Las Vegas.
What Does Suge Knight Know?
Jury selection is now underway for the trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who seemingly confessed to orchestrating the hit on Shakur in his explosive memoir. However, he's since changed his story and claims he is innocent.
Perhaps the only person to know the truth besides Davis is Knight. The Death Row Records co-founder was behind the wheel of the BMW carrying Shakur when gunfire erupted near the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.
Knight was wounded in the attack, while Shakur suffered critical injuries and died six days later.
Nearly three decades after the shooting, Knight says his lips are sealed, as he does not want to be known as a "snitch."
'Getting Anything Out of Knight' Could Prove Difficult
But Sam Mirejovsky, attorney and partner at Sam & Ash Law in Las Vegas, told Radar that prosecutors don't need Knight's cooperation; they just need his body.
"Knight is in California custody, so Nevada goes through the Uniform Act to Secure Attendance of Witnesses," Mirejovsky explained. "A Nevada certificate, a California judge signs off, and he is produced or he testifies by video. Consent is not part of that process."
Still, there might be little prosecutors can do to get the 61-year-old to actually talk – especially if he has nothing to lose by staying silent.
"Getting him on the stand is the easy part. Getting anything useful out of him is not," the lawyer continued. "Contempt means nothing to a man serving twenty-eight years, and a hostile witness who blames the people who brought him is a gift to the defense."
Knight Refuses to 'Snitch' on Another Person
Knight made his position unmistakably clear in a recent interview, saying he has no intention of voluntarily cooperating with either side.
"This trial has nothing to do with me, and if somebody brings me there, it’s gonna hurt whoever brings me there," Knight told ABC News. "I promise you that."
The music mogul said his refusal to testify has nothing to do with protecting Davis, but rather identifying another person from the witness stand would cross a personal line for himself.
"To actually get on the stand, and point somebody out, it's worse than taking a gun and shooting that man in the head," he said. "Because if you shoot a person in the head, they die once. If you get on the stand and you snitch on that person, they die a million times."
However, Mirejovsky believes Knight's testimony would likely mean nothing next to Davis' alleged confession.
The notorious member of the California-based gang the South Side Compton Crips bragged about his role in the hit in his self-published memoir. He wrote that the attack was payback after rival gang members allegedly jumped his nephew after a Mike Tyson fight.
"Tupac, Suge Knight and the rest of the n-----s didn’t have any business putting their hands on my beloved nephew, Baby Lane. Period," Davis wrote. "Them jumping on my nephew gave us the ultimate green light to do something to their a--."
"Tupac chose the wrong game to play and the wrong n-----s to play with," he continued. "Suge and them should have done a better job of protecting that dude because they knew who the f--k we were and the kind of s--t we were capable of. Tupac may not have known, but Suge and his peeps definitely knew."