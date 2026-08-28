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Home > Exclusives > Tupac Shakur
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EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Suspect Duane Davis Claims He 'Confessed for Fame and Fortune'

Tupac suspect Duane Davis claims his past confessions were fabricated to gain fame and make money.
Source: MEGA

Tupac suspect Duane Davis claims his past confessions were fabricated to gain fame and make money.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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The self-confessed thug facing trial for his role in the murder of Tupac Shakur said he only blabbed about the killing for "fame and fortune," and now RadarOnline.com can reveal that he wants a judge to dismiss the case.

Cocksure ex-gang member Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, who has bragged about how he orchestrated the hit on the rapper in a memoir, a documentary, in interviews, and to police, said his prattling was never a confession and wants the district attorney to apologize to him.

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Davis Claims Stories Were Exaggerated

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis wants the Tupac Shakur murder case dismissed.
Source: LVMPD/MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis wants the Tupac Shakur murder case dismissed.

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Shakur, 25, was famously shot to death when he and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight were stopped at a red light just off the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996.

Davis has claimed he oversaw the other gang members who executed the murder and was in the car when the killing happened.

He's been behind bars awaiting trial since September 2023.

Davis' attorney, Mike Sanft, contends his client's statements over the years were never admissions of guilt, but exaggerated stories he told to generate publicity and promote sales of his memoir, Compton Street Legend.

He insists his client was just "exercising his First Amendment right to free speech," even though he admits the embroidered tales were "not in good taste."

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Davis Claims Diddy Offered Millions

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Attorney Mike Sanft said Davis exaggerated his stories to promote 'Compton Street Legend'.
Source: LVMPD/MEGA

Attorney Mike Sanft said Davis exaggerated his stories to promote 'Compton Street Legend'.

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Shakur's murder has long been believed to be part of an East Coast-West Coast rap war between L.A.-based record mogul Knight and New Yorker Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Davis alleges Diddy offered to pay "millions" to the trigger man.

Knight and Combs are now both behind bars after being convicted on unrelated charges.

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Defense Calls Murder Case ‘Half-Baked’

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly offered millions for Shakur's killing, according to Davis.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly offered millions for Shakur's killing, according to Davis.

Even though jury selection was scheduled to begin Aug. 10, Sanft contends the Clark County District Attorney's case "is half-baked and impure."

"If they really done their job, [Davis] would not have been charged," he said, adding the D.A. should ask the judge to dismiss the case.

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