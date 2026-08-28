EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Suspect Duane Davis Claims He 'Confessed for Fame and Fortune'

Shakur, 25, was famously shot to death when he and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight were stopped at a red light just off the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996.

Davis has claimed he oversaw the other gang members who executed the murder and was in the car when the killing happened.

He's been behind bars awaiting trial since September 2023.

Davis' attorney, Mike Sanft, contends his client's statements over the years were never admissions of guilt, but exaggerated stories he told to generate publicity and promote sales of his memoir, Compton Street Legend.

He insists his client was just "exercising his First Amendment right to free speech," even though he admits the embroidered tales were "not in good taste."