Dolly Parton's Manager Allegedly Wants Icon's Family 'Out of the Picture' Amid Legal War with Nephew

"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--k everyone," one alleged message stated.

"I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family."

"All I do is warfare," Seaver, who was employed by Parton for over 20 years until his September 15 firing, allegedly wrote, "everyone needs to be worried about what I might do."

However, Seaver hit back at the legal action, describing the restraining order as a "publicity stunt."

Seaver told ABC News in a statement: "The restraining order is spurious and simply a publicity stunt."

He confirmed he has been sacked, but added: "I was fired.

"After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company.

“A week later they fired me for these contrived 'threats.’”