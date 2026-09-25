EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta and Priscilla Presley 'Reunite After Baby Claim'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Just months after RadarOnline.com revealed the explosive allegation that Priscilla Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough provided an egg used by John Travolta's late wife, Kelly Preston, to conceive their son Ben [Travolta], Presley and John came face-to-face again at the Ramones' 50th Anniversary Tribute in Los Angeles.
"They must have had A LOT to talk about," a source said of Elvis Presley's ex, 81, and the beret-wearing Grease star, 72. "The way their families are [allegedly] intertwined is pretty incredible."
The two appeared to be deep in conversation as they mingled at the Aug. 30 event.
Bombshell Egg Donor Claims Emerge
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the allegation that Keough provided an egg for John and Preston surfaced in an amended complaint filed in December 2025 by Priscilla's former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko as part of their ongoing legal battle with the Presley family.
According to the filing, Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood told Kruse John and Kelly had previously used Lisa Marie's eggs after Preston was unable to conceive.
The filing did not say whether the purported attempt resulted in a child. Lockwood claimed the couple later turned to Keough, who provided the egg Preston used to conceive Ben, born in 2010.
Lockwood Denied ‘Crazy’ Egg Donor Story
But Lockwood denied the story attributed to him.
"That just sounds crazy," he said when asked about the allegations. "I have not heard anything about it."
If true, the claim would make Priscilla Ben's genetic great-grandmother.
The filing further alleged Keough "was given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000-$20,000 for the deal."
Priscilla's attorneys blasted the amended complaint after it was filed, branding the allegations "outrageous" and the conduct of Kruse, Fialko and their attorneys "shameful."
Legal Battle Branded ‘Real-Life Soap Opera’
But Kruse and Fialko's attorney, Jordan Matthews, said his clients "are heartbroken that they have been forced to file their most recent amended complaint," which they say is "about revealing the truth."
"What we're watching play out is a real-life soap opera," said the source. "And who knows what the next twist will be?"