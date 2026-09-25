EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta and Priscilla Presley 'Reunite After Baby Claim'

Just months after RadarOnline.com revealed the explosive allegation that Priscilla Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough provided an egg used by John Travolta's late wife, Kelly Preston, to conceive their son Ben [Travolta], Presley and John came face-to-face again at the Ramones' 50th Anniversary Tribute in Los Angeles.

"They must have had A LOT to talk about," a source said of Elvis Presley's ex, 81, and the beret-wearing Grease star, 72. "The way their families are [allegedly] intertwined is pretty incredible."

The two appeared to be deep in conversation as they mingled at the Aug. 30 event.