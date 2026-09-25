EXCLUSIVE: Jack Schlossberg Laughs Off Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Matchmaking Rumors

Jack, 33, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and son of Caroline Kennedy, was said to be "down in the dumps" since his New York congressional bid netted him a paltry 10 percent of the vote, and has reportedly been tending to his wounded ego at the family's Martha's Vineyard estate.

But hot new rumors have his well-connected friends trying to find a way to get him together with fellow New York lefty loudmouth AOC.

The controversial congresswoman, 36, who recently broke up with her longtime fiancé, Riley Roberts, is considered one of the most highly eligible woke women in New York.

AOC shares Schlossberg's love of Instagram (over)sharing, and insiders said they'd create a formidable romantic ticket.