EXCLUSIVE: Jack Schlossberg Laughs Off Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Matchmaking Rumors
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg is reportedly sulking over his D.O.A. political career, so his pals are looking to brighten his mood by setting him up with newly single Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pals Eye AOC as Jack's Match
Jack, 33, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and son of Caroline Kennedy, was said to be "down in the dumps" since his New York congressional bid netted him a paltry 10 percent of the vote, and has reportedly been tending to his wounded ego at the family's Martha's Vineyard estate.
But hot new rumors have his well-connected friends trying to find a way to get him together with fellow New York lefty loudmouth AOC.
The controversial congresswoman, 36, who recently broke up with her longtime fiancé, Riley Roberts, is considered one of the most highly eligible woke women in New York.
AOC shares Schlossberg's love of Instagram (over)sharing, and insiders said they'd create a formidable romantic ticket.
Jack Laughs Off AOC Romance Rumors
"Those two would actually get along great together," a source shared.
The Democrats even share history, with AOC launching her political career as an intern for Schlossberg's equally controversial grand-uncle – the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Despite recently declaring that he's on the prowl for the perfect "soulmate," Jack laughed off the swirling rumors, saying: "I respect her a lot – she can do way better than me!"
He added: "What a silly story."