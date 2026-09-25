EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Jokes About His Sexuality In Candid Interview
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Former first son Hunter Biden recently waved bye to the assumption that he's completely straight by sharing that he's about 48 percent g--, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Biden, 56, who shares one son with wife of seven years Melissa Cohen, made the bombshell revelation on the Luke Beasley Show, telling the podcast's eponymous host that he was "only a little bit" q----.
Hunter Reveals His 'Type'
Beasley then boldly asked if he'd be the recovering addict's "type."
Biden replied: "A little bit more masculine would be my type, if I was g--."
The playful podcaster then presented an AI-generated picture of the pair and asked, "If I'm not your type, then why did you embrace me like this? Go ahead, take a look."
The stunt caused the son of former President Joe Biden to joke, "Oh Jesus Christ, I don't know. I just, it all is coming back to me.
"I was in a stupor at that point. I think that was pre-2019 when I got sober."
Hunter Doubles Down on ‘48.5 Percent’ Joke
Later in the 90-minute interview, Hunter seemed to slightly backtrack by saying: "Maybe I take back 48.5. More like 47 after that conversation. My g--dom went down a percentage point."
But before signing off, he bounced back and bragged: "I just wanted to let you know that I am back up to 48.5 percent g--."
Hunter was previously married to Kathleen Buhle, mother of his three oldest kids, from 1993 to 2017.
Hunter Addressed Hallie Biden Affair
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hunter also carried on a scandalous affair with his former sister-in-law, Hallie, widow of his late older brother, Beau.
"To me, it's not something that is difficult to explain," he said in 2021 of the fling that began after Beau succumbed to brain cancer.
"Because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared... And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost."