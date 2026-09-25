EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Jokes About His Sexuality In Candid Interview

Beasley then boldly asked if he'd be the recovering addict's "type."

Biden replied: "A little bit more masculine would be my type, if I was g--."

The playful podcaster then presented an AI-generated picture of the pair and asked, "If I'm not your type, then why did you embrace me like this? Go ahead, take a look."

The stunt caused the son of former President Joe Biden to joke, "Oh Jesus Christ, I don't know. I just, it all is coming back to me.

"I was in a stupor at that point. I think that was pre-2019 when I got sober."