EXCLUSIVE: Below Deck' Star Nathan Gallagher Wanted After Missing Domestic Violence Court
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher has vanished after failing to appear in court on domestic violence charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Australian authorities warned the public "not to approach" the Bravo star, 28, who's on the lam after allegedly fleeing the country. Gallagher was convicted in absentia Sept. 1 of choking Below Deck Mediterranean costar Gael Cameron, 30, the mother of their 14-month-old son.
Police Release Mug Shot Amid Search
New South Wales Police released Gallagher's mug shot as officers continued efforts to locate the reality star, who they now believe is "overseas."
Gallagher failed to appear in an Australian court on Sept. 1, where he was due to face three domestic violence-related charges stemming from an incident involving Cameron. The two met while filming Below Deck Mediterranean and have since split.
Gallagher was arrested in December 2025 after police responded to reports of an assault at an apartment complex outside of Sydney.
According to police, officers were called to the property on Dec. 26 following reports that a then 29-year-old woman had been assaulted.
Gallagher Admitted He ‘Made Mistakes’
Gallagher was charged with assault causing bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault.
He was granted bail but when he failed to appear in court, he was convicted on all three charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Gallagher – who appears in the current season of the reality show – earlier broke his silence on the incident, admitting he's "made mistakes."
Gallagher Insisted There’s ‘Another Side’
"I'm not claiming I was perfect," he said in a statement. "I wasn't. I made mistakes and I will take responsibility for my own actions." He claimed there is "another side" to the incident "and evidence relating to it."
Gallagher also said he had video footage, messages and other records that he believes provide "important context" – adding that his priority is being recognized as his son's father and to find a way for the exes to co-parent.
"I don't believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened," he said.
"I simply want the opportunity for the other side to be heard and the evidence to be considered."