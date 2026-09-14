EXCLUSIVE: 'Below Deck' Star Nathan Gallagher Arrested Over Assault Allegation
Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Reality TV's Nathan Gallagher – star of Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean – was busted Down Under in December 2025 on a domestic violence charge, a recently unearthed police memo reveals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Officers cuffed the accused abuser on Dec. 27 following a claim that he assaulted a 29-year-old woman at an apartment complex near Sydney, Australia.
Gallagher Faces Assault and Choking Charges in Australia
The native of Ireland was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault, according to the New South Wales Police.
No serious injuries were reported, and the suspect was later granted conditional bail. It is unclear how Gallagher pleaded to the charges in the ongoing case.
The memo did not name the alleged victim, but Gallagher is reportedly listed as the subject of an Apprehended Violence Application filed on behalf of fellow Below Deck castmate Gael Cameron.
Gallagher and Cameron share 1-year-old son Kayden.
Aussie officials said an Apprehended Violence Application is intended to legally protect an individual from someone who is stalking, harassing, intimidating or threatening them with harm.
Gallagher and Cameron's Romance Appears to Unravel
Gallagher and Cameron met while filming the ninth season of the Below Deck spinoff and struck up a romance.
The 11th season follows the couple in their life as new parents – as Gallagher tackles his super-yacht duties as a deckhand and fatherhood.
Fans have noticed the duo no longer follow each other on Instagram.
Gallagher's last post on the social media site about Cameron is a photo of her shared in September 2025 that's captioned, "You in every lifetime," a remark punctuated by a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Cameron's account has lately seemed to focus on her son.
Cameron Focuses on Motherhood Amid Gallagher Drama
"Seeing the world through a one-year-old's eyes hits different," she recently wrote, adding that to a young child, "everything's exciting, everyone's a friend, and nothing is off limits until mom redirects."