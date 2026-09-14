EXCLUSIVE: 'Below Deck' Star Nathan Gallagher Arrested Over Assault Allegation

Officers cuffed the accused abuser on Dec. 27 following a claim that he assaulted a 29-year-old woman at an apartment complex near Sydney, Australia .

Reality TV 's Nathan Gallagher – star of Bravo 's Below Deck Mediterranean – was busted Down Under in December 2025 on a domestic violence charge, a recently unearthed police memo reveals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Nathan Gallagher was charged with assault and choking without consent.

The native of Ireland was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault, according to the New South Wales Police.

No serious injuries were reported, and the suspect was later granted conditional bail. It is unclear how Gallagher pleaded to the charges in the ongoing case.

The memo did not name the alleged victim, but Gallagher is reportedly listed as the subject of an Apprehended Violence Application filed on behalf of fellow Below Deck castmate Gael Cameron.

Gallagher and Cameron share 1-year-old son Kayden.

Aussie officials said an Apprehended Violence Application is intended to legally protect an individual from someone who is stalking, harassing, intimidating or threatening them with harm.