EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Eyeing Old-School, Age-Gap Rom-Com With Taylor Swift'

Tom Cruise is said to be eyeing an "old-school, age-gap rom-com" with Taylor Swift after publicly declaring he would love to make a movie with the pop superstar, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. The 64-year-old Hollywood actor, who attended 36-year-old Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, also 36, in New York City in July, recently sat beside the singer at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

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Blockbuster Romance Ideas and Directorial Praise

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise shared his big movie dreams about Taylor Swift.

Cruise has now revealed he considers Swift a potential feature-film director, saying at this week's London premiere of his new movie Digger it would be "amazing" to collaborate with her. A well-placed Hollywood source told us: "Tom genuinely wants to find something he could do with Taylor, and an old-school romantic comedy is one idea that has been talked about. "There is talk he is thinking it should be an age-gap romance featuring their characters, but done in a very 'woke' way. The thinking would be a sophisticated, funny throwback to the kind of star-driven romantic comedies Hollywood used to make regularly, but with a modern edge. "Nothing is formally in development and there isn't a script or deal. Tom simply thinks Taylor has extraordinary instincts and believes there could be something interesting in putting two people from very different corners of entertainment together."

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'I Know She Does Her Videos And She Does A Beautiful Job'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift impressed Tom Cruise with her writing and creative skills.

Speaking to BuzzFeed UK, Cruise enthusiastically discussed the prospect of collaborating with Swift. He said: "It would be amazing to work with her on anything. "I make movies, you know, let's go make a movie. I think she's such a talent in anything she does. She's absolutely brilliant. She's a brilliant writer. Brilliant... her ability, you know, we were talking about… if she ever decided to direct, she could be a director of feature films. "I know she does her videos and she does a beautiful job."

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Hollywood Stars Bond Over Football and Movies

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise praised Taylor Swift's football knowledge during the game.

Cruise and Swift's increasingly public friendship was highlighted when the actor joined the singer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as Kelce's Chiefs played the Denver Broncos. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cruise revealed Swift had spent part of the game explaining football to him. He said: "She was schooling me on football... for real. She was bringing the football. First of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they're a beautiful couple and magical in their own right... and everybody there in that booth. "I hadn't been to a football game since pre-Covid, where I was working and everything. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot... she knows her stuff." Swift has previously acknowledged she knew little about football before beginning her relationship with Kelce. Cruise said: "She knew nothing about football when she met Travis... she said, 'He's so patient.' "I said: 'I'm sure he was.' I think everybody would be very patient (with her)... she knows (now.)"

Deep-Dive Career Chats and Cinematic Roots

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Source: MEGA The pair talked about their huge careers during the game.