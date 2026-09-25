EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Early Cruelty' to Diana Laid Bare by Her Brother

Spencer alleges Charles made a cutting remark about Diana's body shortly after their engagement and told his bride-to-be, on the eve of their 1981 wedding, that he was "not actually in love with her."

A source familiar with Diana's story claimed: "What makes these memories particularly painful is how early they occurred. This wasn't years into a marriage that had already collapsed – Charles is alleged to have been making comments that deeply hurt Diana before they had even reached the altar.

"Diana was incredibly young and suddenly facing the expectations that came with marrying the heir to the throne. Being criticized about her appearance and then hearing that the man she was about to marry wasn't actually in love with her would have been devastating."

"Charles Spencer's account presents a marriage where some of the fundamental problems were there virtually from the beginning," the insider added. "Whatever happened subsequently, that is an extraordinarily sad foundation on which to begin married life."