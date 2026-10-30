Vivek Ramaswamy Pulls Controversial Amy Acton Ad After His Poll Numbers Take a Hit Despite Trump's Support

Vivek Ramaswamy has stopped airing his controversial Ohio gubernatorial campaign ad featuring the estranged mother of Democratic opponent Amy Acton, after polling showed the spot may have damaged his standing with voters.

The Republican candidate launched the ad Oct. 22, featuring Donna Arthur accusing her daughter of lying about her childhood.

Arthur and Acton have not had contact since 1978, when Arthur lost custody of her children after her husband was indicted for raping Acton, who was 12 at the time.

Ramaswamy's campaign initially said it would spend $4 million to air the commercial statewide through Election Day. AdImpact data showed the campaign ultimately spent about $1 million.

At a campaign stop in Vandalia on Thursday, Ramaswamy said the ad had "run to completion" and that his team had "put up four other ads," according to The Columbus Dispatch.