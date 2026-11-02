Trump's California Ballot Fight Heads to Supreme Court Over Noncitizen Voting as Critics Warn of 'Chaos'

The Trump administration has taken its fight over roughly 20,000 California mail ballots to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to intervene one day before the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer filed an emergency application Monday after federal courts rejected the administration's efforts to force California election officials to set aside ballots from voters the government says are likely noncitizens.

The Justice Department wants those ballots held until the voters' citizenship can be verified.

California officials have challenged the federal list's reliability and argued that changing ballot procedures this late could disrupt the election and disenfranchise eligible voters.