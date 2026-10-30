EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Ballot Crackdown BLOCKED — as Judges Warn DOJ's Demands Could Trigger 'Catastrophic' Election Chaos

The ruling comes just four days before the November 3 election, delivering another obstacle to the administration's efforts to impose additional citizenship verification procedures.

In the 39-page ruling, judges warned that implementing the DOJ's demands could jeopardize California's election operations and potentially prevent eligible Americans from having their votes counted.

The majority cited a lower court's finding that granting the government's request would provoke "catastrophic change, upending the administration of the election."

Officials also warned that the technological changes necessary to identify and separate disputed ballots could threaten Los Angeles County's central election management system. Such disruptions could jeopardize California's December 11 election certification deadline, according to the ruling.

The court concluded that the government had failed to establish sufficient grounds for emergency intervention.