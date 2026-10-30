Tupac Shakur's Killer Transferred to Maximum-Security Prison Notorious for Horrid Conditions and Bleak Menu Options
Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
The man convicted of orchestrating the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur has been transferred to a maximum-security prison outside Las Vegas, where he will serve the remainder of his 40-year-to-life sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is now being held at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs, Nevada, which has been subject to a variety of abuse and neglect allegations from inmates.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Has a New Home
Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Davis, 63, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years on October 13. His new maximum-security home is located approximately 45 minutes north of Las Vegas.
According to an official description, the prison houses "the state's death row population, High Risk Potential offenders, and all other classifications requiring the highest level of supervision."
The prison has been heavily criticized for its living conditions, including subjecting inmates to extreme heat, understaffing, and safety concerns.
The facility relies on aging evaporative "swamp coolers" rather than traditional central air conditioning, and during peak summer months, stagnant air, poor ventilation, and high humidity can drive indoor cell temperatures past 90–96°F, leading to inmate heat exhaustion, dizziness, nausea, and fainting spells.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis' New Life on the Inside
At the same time, prison advocacy groups have raised alarms over rising inmate deaths at the facility, including multiple suicides. There have also been allegations of inmates sneaking in contraband, such as drugs and cellphones.
The food at the prison reportedly matches the mood of the inmates. Department of Corrections guidelines call for prisoners to receive three meals daily, two warm and one cold, but budget cuts have forced the quality of those meals to suffer.
The meals, which are sourced through Aramark, must consist of basic nutritional requirements outlined by the National Academy of Sciences. That means dinner could be a simple breaded chicken patty with bread, or pasta with three to four meatballs.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Bragged About the Killing
Davis, 63, had been held at the Clark County Detention Center since his September 2023 arrest. As Radar previously reported, Shakur and Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight were driving down the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, when a car pulled up next to their BMW sedan and unloaded 14 shots into it.
Shakur, 25, was hit by four bullets but survived the initial ambush. Shakur managed to hang on for six more days in the hospital, ultimately succumbing to his injuries on September 13, 1996, suffering from respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest.
Davis remained free for decades, until he bragged about the deadly drive-by in his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend, admitting he was riding shotgun in the vehicle when "I tossed the Glock into the backseat."
Davis made numerous self-incriminating claims about Shakur's killing in the book, claiming the violence erupted after Shakur suddenly appeared to reach for a weapon.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Last Words
At his sentencing, Judge Kierny tore into Davis, emphasizing the devastating loss caused by Shakur's murder.
"You don’t get to take a man from his family," she scolded. "You don’t get to take his very life, his whole future, from him…especially when that man is Tupac Shakur."
Davis had little to say as he faced his fate, using his brief moment to demand the return of personal belongings seized by police during a search of his home, including family photographs.
When the judge gave him one final opportunity to address the court, the convicted killer simply replied, "No, I'm good."