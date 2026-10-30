Tupac Shakur's Killer Transferred to Maximum-Security Prison Notorious for Horrid Conditions and Bleak Menu Options

Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Davis, 63, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years on October 13. His new maximum-security home is located approximately 45 minutes north of Las Vegas.

According to an official description, the prison houses "the state's death row population, High Risk Potential offenders, and all other classifications requiring the highest level of supervision."

The prison has been heavily criticized for its living conditions, including subjecting inmates to extreme heat, understaffing, and safety concerns.

The facility relies on aging evaporative "swamp coolers" rather than traditional central air conditioning, and during peak summer months, stagnant air, poor ventilation, and high humidity can drive indoor cell temperatures past 90–96°F, leading to inmate heat exhaustion, dizziness, nausea, and fainting spells.