Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Tupac Shakur

Tupac's Convicted Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Gets 40 Years Behind Bars — 3 Decades After Rapper Was Gunned Down in Las Vegas

Photo of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis and Tupac Shakur.,
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis received a 40-year prison sentence for masterminding Tupac Shakur's killing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The man convicted of masterminding the murder of Tupac Shakur will spend the rest of his life in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Former gang kingpin Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was slapped with a whopping 40-year prison sentence in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, October 13, over the notorious drive-by shooting that claimed the life of the beloved rap icon in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Duane Davis Is 'Guaranteed to Die' in Prison Thanks to Lengthy Sentence

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis had little to say to the court ahead of finding out his sentence.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo delivered a telling prediction ahead of Davis' sentencing, declaring that no matter how many years the judge handed down, the aging former gang leader was "guaranteed to die" behind bars.

"It's not just about losing a family member," DiGiacomo told the courtroom, as Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, nodded in agreement from the gallery. "In my mind he deserves the maximum possible sentence."

Davis had little to say as he faced his fate, using his brief moment before Judge Carli Kierny to demand the return of personal belongings seized by police during a search of his home, including family photographs.

When the judge gave him one final opportunity to address the court, the convicted killer simply replied, "No, I'm good."

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Scolded Duane Davis For Taking Away Tupac Shakur's 'Whole Future'

Photo of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis
Source: MEGA

The judge admonished Duane 'Keffe D' Davis for taking the life of Tupac Shakir when his future was so bright.

Judge Kierny emphasized the devastating loss caused by Shakur's murder. The charismatic rapper was just 25 when his life was cut short, but he had already become a cultural icon through his groundbreaking music and rising Hollywood career.

"You don’t get to take a man from his family. You don’t get to take his very life, his whole future, from him…especially when that man is Tupac Shakur," she told Davis when handing down the sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Tupac Shakur Wasn't Initially Killed in the Drive-By

Photo of Suge Knight ,Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur's BMW was ambushed in a drive by shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

Shakur's and Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight were driving down the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, when a car pulled up next to their BMW sedan and unloaded 14 shots into it.

The vehicle was on the passenger's side, where the Dear Mama rapper was sitting. He was hit by four bullets but survived the initial ambush. Shakur managed to hang on for six more days in the hospital, ultimately succumbing to his injuries on September 13, 1996, suffering from respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest.

Davis was convicted of orchestrating Shakur's murder rather than personally pulling the trigger, with the ambush allegedly sparked by a fight between the rapper's entourage and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand hotel earlier that night.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
The couple's murder remains unsolved.

Elderly Suspect, 87, Released From Custody After Arrest in Brutal 1993 Farmhouse Murders of Couple — as Decades-Old Mystery Remains Unsolved

Photo of Christa Pike

911 Dispatcher Thought Call Claiming Christa Pike Survived Two Lethal Injections During Execution Was a 'Prank'

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Wrote About the Ambush on Tupac Shakur in His Memoir

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis made incriminating remarks about the night of Tupac Shakur's ambush in his 2019 memoir.

Davis made numerous self-incriminating claims about Shakur's killing in the years prior to his arrest in 2023.

He wrote about the deadly drive-by in his 2019 tell-all, Compton Street Legend, admitting he was riding shotgun in the vehicle when "I tossed the Glock into the backseat."

He claimed the violence erupted after Shakur suddenly appeared to reach for a weapon.

"Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat," Davis wrote. "It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, 'Keep your hands where I can see them.' Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that's when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back."

Alleged triggerman Anderson was killed in a gang shootout in Compton less than two years after Shakur's murder.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.