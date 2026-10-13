Tupac's Convicted Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Gets 40 Years Behind Bars — 3 Decades After Rapper Was Gunned Down in Las Vegas
Oct. 13 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
The man convicted of masterminding the murder of Tupac Shakur will spend the rest of his life in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former gang kingpin Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was slapped with a whopping 40-year prison sentence in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, October 13, over the notorious drive-by shooting that claimed the life of the beloved rap icon in 1996.
Duane Davis Is 'Guaranteed to Die' in Prison Thanks to Lengthy Sentence
Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo delivered a telling prediction ahead of Davis' sentencing, declaring that no matter how many years the judge handed down, the aging former gang leader was "guaranteed to die" behind bars.
"It's not just about losing a family member," DiGiacomo told the courtroom, as Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, nodded in agreement from the gallery. "In my mind he deserves the maximum possible sentence."
Davis had little to say as he faced his fate, using his brief moment before Judge Carli Kierny to demand the return of personal belongings seized by police during a search of his home, including family photographs.
When the judge gave him one final opportunity to address the court, the convicted killer simply replied, "No, I'm good."
Judge Scolded Duane Davis For Taking Away Tupac Shakur's 'Whole Future'
Judge Kierny emphasized the devastating loss caused by Shakur's murder. The charismatic rapper was just 25 when his life was cut short, but he had already become a cultural icon through his groundbreaking music and rising Hollywood career.
"You don’t get to take a man from his family. You don’t get to take his very life, his whole future, from him…especially when that man is Tupac Shakur," she told Davis when handing down the sentence.
Tupac Shakur Wasn't Initially Killed in the Drive-By
Shakur's and Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight were driving down the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, when a car pulled up next to their BMW sedan and unloaded 14 shots into it.
The vehicle was on the passenger's side, where the Dear Mama rapper was sitting. He was hit by four bullets but survived the initial ambush. Shakur managed to hang on for six more days in the hospital, ultimately succumbing to his injuries on September 13, 1996, suffering from respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest.
Davis was convicted of orchestrating Shakur's murder rather than personally pulling the trigger, with the ambush allegedly sparked by a fight between the rapper's entourage and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand hotel earlier that night.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Wrote About the Ambush on Tupac Shakur in His Memoir
Davis made numerous self-incriminating claims about Shakur's killing in the years prior to his arrest in 2023.
He wrote about the deadly drive-by in his 2019 tell-all, Compton Street Legend, admitting he was riding shotgun in the vehicle when "I tossed the Glock into the backseat."
He claimed the violence erupted after Shakur suddenly appeared to reach for a weapon.
"Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat," Davis wrote. "It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, 'Keep your hands where I can see them.' Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that's when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back."
Alleged triggerman Anderson was killed in a gang shootout in Compton less than two years after Shakur's murder.