Tupac's Convicted Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Gets 40 Years Behind Bars — 3 Decades After Rapper Was Gunned Down in Las Vegas

Former gang kingpin Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was slapped with a whopping 40-year prison sentence in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, October 13, over the notorious drive-by shooting that claimed the life of the beloved rap icon in 1996.

The man convicted of masterminding the murder of Tupac Shakur will spend the rest of his life in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis had little to say to the court ahead of finding out his sentence.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo delivered a telling prediction ahead of Davis' sentencing, declaring that no matter how many years the judge handed down, the aging former gang leader was "guaranteed to die" behind bars.

"It's not just about losing a family member," DiGiacomo told the courtroom, as Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, nodded in agreement from the gallery. "In my mind he deserves the maximum possible sentence."

Davis had little to say as he faced his fate, using his brief moment before Judge Carli Kierny to demand the return of personal belongings seized by police during a search of his home, including family photographs.

When the judge gave him one final opportunity to address the court, the convicted killer simply replied, "No, I'm good."