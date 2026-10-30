Judge Sends Man, 22, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl, 15, to Prison Treatment Program — and He Could Be Released After Just One Year

Zaugg's victim's family also got to issue statements in court.

"If this had happened to Krew Zaugg, if he was the victim of the brutal and violent rape that my daughter endured, Krew's parents would be paying the most top-notch attorneys to get the perpetrator sent to life in prison or sent to the firing squad," the victim's mother told the court.

"I do not want to repeat all the torturous things he forced upon my child to engage in with him. All I will say is it was brutal, it was violent and highly forceful, which left her with bruises, physical marks and all…I know the people sitting in this room right now have not seen those pictures, nor do they know much about this case except what they are told by their friends or Krew himself."

Additionally, the girl's mother told the court Zaugg locked the Tesla’s doors, and her daughter couldn't figure out how to get out.

Zaugg’s supporters in the room appeared "shocked" by the victim's mother's detailed recount, per a report.

The teen victim's sister wrote a letter read by an advocate. She wrote Zaugg did not "make a mistake," but engaged in a "deliberate and evil act to feel powerful."

She continued that her younger sister was "lonely and vulnerable" as she’d just lost her grandfather, and was on Snapchat seeking "a friend."

"No girl should go out seeking a friend to come home traumatized permanently," the sister asserted.

The victim’s stepmother and father also spoke out, with the stepmother revealing her stepdaughter has developed bulimia since that night.