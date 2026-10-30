Florida Woman, 21, Arrested After 'Threatening to Shoot Donald Trump at Daytona Beach Rally' in Chilling Instagram Post

The Florida rally threat comes after years of assassination attempts on the president's life.

Allison Jeanne Albro, 21, of Daytona Beach, Florida , was arrested on Thursday, October 29, after authorities said she posted an Instagram threat to shoot President Donald Trump at his campaign rally scheduled for the evening of October 30 in her city, RadarOnline can report.

Authorities traced an Instagram post threatening to shoot Trump with a Glock at the Daytona Beach rally to Allison Jeanne Albro.

The post, which accompanied a selfie, read, "Going to the trump rally in my city tmr so I can shoot him with my glock! wish me luck guys!!”

The FBI alerted detectives with the Daytona-area investigative unit to an Instagram post threatening gun violence against Trump. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service detected the post and contacted the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Albro admitted making the post, said it was a joke, claimed she had no gun and no intent to harm anyone.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office Domestic Security Unit and U.S. Secret Service agents went to Albro's Daytona Beach residence.

According to her arrest affidavit, Albro reportedly told deputies she knew why they were there and had already deleted the Instagram post. She said she had spoken with her mother, who warned her she could be arrested over the post.

Albro admitted making the Instagram post but claimed it was a joke.

She told investigators she did not own a Glock, did not have access to a firearm, disliked guns, and had no intention of harming anyone. She also reportedly told deputies she did not like Trump but was not going to shoot anyone.