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Home > News > Donald Trump

Florida Woman, 21, Arrested After 'Threatening to Shoot Donald Trump at Daytona Beach Rally' in Chilling Instagram Post

Photo of Donald Trump, Allison Jeanne Albro
Source: MEGA; Volusia County Corrections

A Florida woman joked about shooting Trump while he was in town.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Allison Jeanne Albro, 21, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested on Thursday, October 29, after authorities said she posted an Instagram threat to shoot President Donald Trump at his campaign rally scheduled for the evening of October 30 in her city, RadarOnline can report.

The Florida rally threat comes after years of assassination attempts on the president's life.

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Allison Jeanne Albro Instagram Post

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Authorities traced an Instagram post threatening to shoot Trump with a Glock at the Daytona Beach rally to Allison Jeanne Albro.
Source: Volusia County Corrections

Authorities traced an Instagram post threatening to shoot Trump with a Glock at the Daytona Beach rally to Allison Jeanne Albro.

The FBI alerted detectives with the Daytona-area investigative unit to an Instagram post threatening gun violence against Trump. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service detected the post and contacted the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Personnel at the Volusia Crime Center quickly identified Albro as the alleged person responsible.

The post, which accompanied a selfie, read, "Going to the trump rally in my city tmr so I can shoot him with my glock! wish me luck guys!!”

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Allison Jeanne Albro Speaks Out

Albro admitted making the post, said it was a joke, claimed she had no gun and no intent to harm anyone.
Source: MEGA; Volusia County Corrections

Albro admitted making the post, said it was a joke, claimed she had no gun and no intent to harm anyone.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office Domestic Security Unit and U.S. Secret Service agents went to Albro's Daytona Beach residence.

According to her arrest affidavit, Albro reportedly told deputies she knew why they were there and had already deleted the Instagram post. She said she had spoken with her mother, who warned her she could be arrested over the post.

Albro admitted making the Instagram post but claimed it was a joke.

She told investigators she did not own a Glock, did not have access to a firearm, disliked guns, and had no intention of harming anyone. She also reportedly told deputies she did not like Trump but was not going to shoot anyone.

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Search and Charges

Albro faces charges of written threats to kill or cause bodily injury and unlawful use of a communications device.
Source: UnSplash

Albro faces charges of written threats to kill or cause bodily injury and unlawful use of a communications device.

Authorities conducted a consensual search of her residence but found no firearms, ammunition, or related accessories, according to the arrest affidavit.

Albro faces charges of written threats to kill or cause bodily injury and unlawful use of a communications device. Her latest voter registration records list her as a registered Republican.

She was initially ordered held without bond by a judge at her first appearance. A hearing was expected to be scheduled within five days.

Albro remains in custody at the Volusia County Jail.

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Sheriff’s Strong Warning

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Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced the arrest on Friday, October 30 on social media, sharing a photo of the alleged threat.

"We are not going to tolerate threats to assassinate the president," Chitwood wrote. "Allison Albro, 21, Daytona Beach, is learning that the hard way."

He added, "Today she’s sitting in jail," and warned others, "I would strongly advise anyone else thinking of posting a 'joke' along these lines to think twice."

Chitwood said his office was working "hand in hand with the Secret Service, FBI, and all our law enforcement partners to ensure this presidential visit to Daytona Beach is a safe event for all who attend, and for our whole community."

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Trump's Prior Threats

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The arrest came ahead of Trump’s final-week Daytona Beach rally and against the backdrop of earlier assassination attempts against him.

Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Friday evening at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach alongside U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the Republican nominee for Florida governor.

The event is one of Trump’s final in-person campaign stops before the midterm elections.

Trump has been the subject of several previous assassination attempts and security incidents, including the July 2024 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, by 20‑year‑old Thomas Matthew Crooks that wounded him in the ear, and the September 2024 arrest of Ryan Routh near his West Palm Beach golf course.

.Routh was later sentenced to life in prison.

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