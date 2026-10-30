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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'So Freaking Childish': Trump Torched by Critics After Using Anti-Transgender Slur to Describe Darline Graham's Opponent

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently used an anti-transgender slur to refer to Democratic Senate nominee Annie Andrews.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump used an anti-transgender slur to refer to Democratic Senate nominee Annie Andrews, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The President was in South Carolina rallying for her Republican opponent, Sen. Darline Graham, when he made the shocking remark.

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Trump Slams Annie Andrews

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Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump slammed Annie Andrews for supporting trans youth.

Trump went on to slam Andrews for supporting trans youth.

"Tr–y Annie is a mutilator, a rabid advocate for taxpayer-funded child sexual mutilation," he declared.

“If tr–y Annie does not have the judgment to know that sex changes for children should not be allowed, she’s too crazy, too dangerous, and too radical to serve in the United States Senate," the 80-year-old added, "And certainly, certainly not in this state.”

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Source: @RPSAGAINSTTRUMP/X
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Social Media Users Call Out Trump

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Source: MEGA

Trump's offensive remarks about Andrews sparked outrage online.

Trump's comments were quick to spark outrage online.

"Yes, this name-calling schtick has reached its expiration, as has Trump," one X user argued.

Another noted, "Diaper Donald sure has a lot of personal insults because he lacks popular policy arguments." Someone else called Trump "so freaking childish."

"It’s so evident that he never progressed beyond 5th grade," a commentator quipped.

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Annie Andrews Supports Transgender Youth

Photo of Annie Andrews
Source: DR. ANNIE ANDREWS/FACEBOOK

Andrews is against politicians making medical decisions in her state.

Andrews, a pediatrician, has spoken out against politicians making medical decisions in her state. This includes banning transition procedures for children.

In a political ad, however, she confirmed that she does not support gender-affirming surgery for minors or transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

Trump coined his offensive nickname for Andrews in a Truth Social post shared on Monday, October 5.

Not long after that, she addressed it in an interview, making it clear she has bigger fish to fry.

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Annie Andrews Responds to Trump

Image of Annie Andrews previously theorized that Trump's offensive remarks are intended to be a 'distraction.'
Source: DR. ANNIE ANDREWS/FACEBOOK

Andrews previously theorized that Trump's offensive remarks are intended to be a 'distraction.'

"I think they want it to be a distraction for me, but it’s not going to be a distraction," she explained at the time. "I am a disciplined, hard-working candidate who is outhustling and out-fundraising my opponent. That’s why national figures like the President are getting involved."

"It doesn’t change why I am running, who I am running for," she continued. "It doesn’t change the problems South Carolinians are facing. So I am going to stay focused over the next four weeks on that.”

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