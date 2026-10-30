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EXCLUSIVE: Army Contractor Accused of Exposing Special Ops Footage Online as FBI Investigates Alleged $40K Theft

James Thomas Ashbacher
Source: Google Maps; JamesThomas/linkedin

James Thomas Ashbacher faces federal charges over allegedly leaking classified Special Ops footage and stealing $40K in military equipment.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

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A former U.S. Army contractor with access to highly classified military intelligence has been accused of exposing secret Special Operations footage on social media before FBI agents uncovered allegedly stolen military equipment worth $40,000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, James Thomas Ashbacher, a former contractor at the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was charged in a sweeping 12-count federal indictment involving classified national defense information and government property.

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Secret Military Videos Allegedly Exposed

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FBI Building
Source: Google Maps

Federal prosecutors claim 10 classified military videos were shared online.

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The indictment, filed October 6 in the Eastern District of North Carolina, alleges Ashbacher possessed a TOP SECRET/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance while working for a private company providing physical security and emergency management services.

Federal prosecutors claim Ashbacher improperly photographed, removed, and uploaded classified military materials to a social media platform between 2021 and March 2024.

The materials allegedly included 10 videos classified at the SECRET level, revealing sensitive military tactics, operational procedures, and information associated with specialized Army units.

According to the indictment, several recordings exposed military capabilities that could potentially allow foreign adversaries to develop methods of defeating or countering American military operations.

Prosecutors alleged the videos became accessible to unauthorized users, some of whom subsequently reposted the material to another social media platform. The indictment does not identify either platform.

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'Just Trying to Save My A--'

Fort Bragg Sign
Source: FortBragg/facebook

James Thomas Ashbacher allegedly tried to cover his tracks after classified footage from Fort Bragg circulated online.

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In one particularly revealing exchange, prosecutors claim Ashbacher attempted to contain the exposure after realizing sensitive material had circulated online.

On February 2, 2024, he allegedly contacted another social media user and requested the removal of certain information. He reportedly suggested the user "take 'em down, tuck them away, and repost them in a year or two when my contract ends lol."

Ashbacher allegedly added: "Just trying to save my a-- .... It is what it is ...." He also acknowledged that other users had likely saved the materials, describing his efforts as "damage control."

According to prosecutors, Ashbacher deactivated his account the following day.

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FBI Uncovers Classified Document at Home

Special Operations Soldiers
Source: MEGA

FBI agents allegedly discovered classified military documents during an April 2025 search of Ashbacher's home.

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The investigation took another turn on April 30, 2025, when FBI agents executed a search warrant at Ashbacher's North Carolina residence.

Investigators allegedly discovered a military award document bearing SECRET//NOFORN markings and containing classified national defense information.

Prosecutors claim Ashbacher was never authorized to possess the document at his residence. Agents also recovered a specialized night-vision goggle system belonging to Army Special Operations Command. The equipment, valued at approximately $40,000, had reportedly been missing since January 2024.

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Alleged Theft Admission Raises Stakes

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Night-Vision Equipment
Source: unsplash

Ashbacher allegedly admitted stealing $40,000 in military night-vision equipment during an FBI interview.

During a voluntary interview conducted at his residence, Ashbacher allegedly admitted to stealing the night-vision equipment, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors charged him with 10 counts involving unauthorized transmission of national defense information, one count of unlawful retention of national defense information, and one count of theft of government property.

The government is also seeking forfeiture of property identified in the indictment, including the night-vision goggles and a Taurus handgun. The charges remain allegations, and Ashbacher is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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