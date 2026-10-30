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Home > Celebrity > Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi Loses James Bond Role Over Kendall Jenner Romance as 007 Bosses Fear Kardashian Family Would Hijack Red Carpet: 'They Don't Want Them Around'

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi's romance with Kendall Jenner has reportedly torpedoed his shot at playing James Bond.

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Jacob Elordi's romance with Kendall Jenner has reportedly cost him his shot at taking over the coveted James Bond role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 29-year-old Oscar nominee had made his way onto a short list to fill the shoes of Daniel Craig, who left the role of 007 after 15 years and five films, but the Wuthering Heights star didn't make the cut for recent screen tests among the other contenders.

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Bond Brass 'Don't Want' Kardashians Associated With 007

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Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Elordi's romance with Jenner has reportedly cost him contention for the role of James Bond.

"There were some screen tests at Pinewood Studio in London, and he wasn't there. He didn't make the screen test. Two months ago, his name was definitely in the mix. And I wanted to find out what happened," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter explained on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"He's still as good-looking as he was two months ago. He's still as talented. He's still as charismatic. He's still as tall. What happened in the last few months? And my insider said it was the Kardashians," Shuter continued, claiming Bond bosses wanted absolutely nothing to do with the media circus surrounding reality TV's most notorious family.

"They just don't want it," he added.

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Jacob Elordi Has Movie Star Status

Photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Bond producers are looking to keep the old Hollywood glamour and mystique that comes with the Bond role.

The former high-powered publicist noted that while Hollywood has begun embracing the Kardashians – with Kim even landing her own FX dramatic series, All's Fair – the reality TV dynasty still hasn't cracked the industry's upper echelon.

"Movie stars are movie stars, and Bond is the last remnant of that old Hollywood system, that old glamour," Shuter explained, suggesting 007 producers are fiercely protective of the franchise's prestige and have no interest in seeing its leading man become tabloid fodder because of his reality TV star girlfriend, despite her supermodel status.

Elordi has an impressive Hollywood resume that includes the steamy thriller Saltburn, transforming into Elvis Presley in Priscilla and taking on the iconic role of Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which landed him an Academy Award nomination.

But those credentials might not be enough to get past his love life, as Elordi and Jenner had a loved-up date night on October 17 at the Academy Museum Gala.

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Bond Team 'Doesn't Want Kardashians on Red Carpet'

Photo of Kris and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

The team behind the Bond franchise reportedly doesn't want to deal with the Kardashians if Elordi was cast in the role.

According to Shuter, Bond bosses allegedly envisioned the nightmare scenario of their next 007 premiere being hijacked by the publicity-hungry Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the spotlight shifting from their suave leading man to his girlfriend's famous family.

"And they don't want Kardashians on the red carpet," he claimed, adding that Elordi should have known exactly what he was getting into.

"It's a Kardashian. It's a Jenner. We know who this family is. We know that they'll make it all about themselves. We know that on the premiere of the Bond carpet, Kris Jenner will be there. They'll probably be on the set videoing stuff for the reality show. And they just don't want it."

Shuter also placed the blame on Elordi, noting, "He wasn't going into this blind...and this is on him, too. It's not just on Kendall."

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Jacob Elordi 'Is The Latest Kardashian Victim'

Photo of Jacob Elordi and the Kardashians
Source: MEGA

The men who date Kardashian-Jenners end up with a 'stench' on their reputation, the source suggested.

Shuter reported that Slow Horses star Jack Lowden and Callum Turner, alongside an unnamed third candidate, are currently the top names in the running to replace Craig, and that the "stench" of the Kardashians took Elordi out of the mix.

"That's the fear here is the more Jacob's going to be around them...That family absorbs you. You don't come out of that family without the stench on you. They chew them up, and they spit them out. And this is the latest Kardashian victim," he noted of the Euphoria star.

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