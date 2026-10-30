Jacob Elordi Loses James Bond Role Over Kendall Jenner Romance as 007 Bosses Fear Kardashian Family Would Hijack Red Carpet: 'They Don't Want Them Around'

According to Shuter, Bond bosses allegedly envisioned the nightmare scenario of their next 007 premiere being hijacked by the publicity-hungry Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the spotlight shifting from their suave leading man to his girlfriend's famous family.

"And they don't want Kardashians on the red carpet," he claimed, adding that Elordi should have known exactly what he was getting into.

"It's a Kardashian. It's a Jenner. We know who this family is. We know that they'll make it all about themselves. We know that on the premiere of the Bond carpet, Kris Jenner will be there. They'll probably be on the set videoing stuff for the reality show. And they just don't want it."

Shuter also placed the blame on Elordi, noting, "He wasn't going into this blind...and this is on him, too. It's not just on Kendall."