Hollywood Actor Dead at 75 After Injecting Peptides Intended to Restore Youth and Vitality — Despite Doctor's Approval

An Australian actor has died after prescribed peptides sent him into cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com can report. Richard Norton, a famed actor, stuntman, and fight coordinator who had A-list collaborations, was pronounced dead on March 30, 2025, at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital. With directions from his doctor, he injected himself with the substances promised to restore vitality before collapsing.

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New Coroner's Report Reveals Cause of Death

Source: @rjnorton70/Instagram Norton died at 75 from complications with an experimental peptide treatment.

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The coroner's report, done by David Ryan, was released on Wednesday, October 28, detailing the complications of his death. This is apparently the first death caused by unapproved peptides in Australia. The unauthorized cocktail included CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin, which together stimulate the natural production of growth hormones. Common uses include supporting muscle growth, post-exercise recovery, enhancing sleep quality, increasing fat loss, and tissue repair and collagen production. The products were given to him to treat fatigue, physical recovery, shoulder pain, and loss of muscle. "Norton had been taking amounts of the medication in excess of the dose prescribed by his medical practitioner," Ryan recorded in his findings.

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Richard Norton Went Seeking the Treatment

Source: Unsplash Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki proceeded the therapy, despite it being unapproved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

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Norton had visited Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki seeking peptide therapy. He claimed he had been prescribed peptides by another doctor, having suffered from osteoarthritis and previously undergone bilateral shoulder reconstruction. Dr. Muchnicki reportedly made him fully aware that the treatment was experimental and posed many risks, such as abnormal cell growth and cardiovascular problems. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) lacked approved alternative methods. According to the coroner, blood tests were done to assess his baseline health and see if any underlying conditions would affect the treatment. Norton was prescribed the injectable unapproved products after signing an "Informed Consent Form for Peptide Therapy." A Queensland-licensed compounding pharmacy was the one to administer the drugs.

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Coroner Calls for Review of Drugs

Source: @rjnorton70/Instagram Norton was doubling up on his dosages, claiming he was 'feeling good.'

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In the days leading up to his death, Norton reportedly told his care team that the peptides were working in his favor. But on March 28, he revealed he had been taking twice the amount of recommended dosage. Shortly after speaking with a nurse, he took the injection and became flushed before going unresponsive. He was then taken to the hospital where he passed. Ryan requested the TGA take another overview of peptides to get a closer look at the long-term risks and benefits. He urged them to "consider whether further restrictions ought to be imposed on their use," recommending they be for clinical trials and experiments only. The organization notes numerous routes allow practitioners to access peptides, even if unapproved. "I am not satisfied that it is appropriate for them to be available to be prescribed by medical practitioners," the coroner wrote. "It is not clear to me how their safe use can be clinically indicated given the acknowledged uncertainties as to their therapeutic benefit and their risks (as yet not fully known) to the safety of patients." The Medical Board of Australia didn't take formal regulatory action against Muchnicki despite scrutiny. Instead, they required retraining in clinical record-keeping.

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Richard Norton Was Famous Behind-the-Scenes in Hollywood

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Source: @rjnorton70/Instagram Norton worked with many celebrities in Hollywood, behind and in front of the screen.