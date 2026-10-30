EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Explosive James Corden Feud Resurfaces in Wake of 'Star Trek' Icon's Death

The British acting icon, who died Wednesday, October 28, in Los Angeles, famously exchanged insults with comedian Corden, now 48, during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in central London in June 2010.

Stewart, then 69, had been invited to present an award while Corden hosted the ceremony, but their encounter descended into an increasingly personal argument in front of a celebrity-packed audience.

The confrontation began when Stewart criticized Corden's presentation style, accusing him of standing onstage with his hands in his pockets.

Stewart said: "From where I was sitting, I could see your belly."

Corden immediately fired back, saying: "You could see my belly… I can see you dying right now."

The cutting remark prompted an uncomfortable exchange as the two entertainers continued trading insults on stage, initially leaving guests uncertain whether the confrontation was intended as comedy before it became clear their exchange was genuinely hostile.