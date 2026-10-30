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EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Explosive James Corden Feud Resurfaces in Wake of 'Star Trek' Icon's Death

Split photo of James Corden and Patrick Stewart
Source: MEGA

Patrick Stewart's feud with James Corden has resurfaced.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Patrick Stewart's onstage confrontation with James Corden has resurfaced following the Star Trek legend's death aged 86, reviving memories of one of the most uncomfortable celebrity clashes in British awards-show history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British acting icon, who died Wednesday, October 28, in Los Angeles, famously exchanged insults with comedian Corden, now 48, during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in central London in June 2010.

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'You Could See My Belly… I Can See You Dying Right Now'

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Photo of James Corden and Patrick Stewart
Source: Official Pop Drop/YOUTUBE

Stewart's 2010 clash with Corden resurfaced after his death.

Stewart, then 69, had been invited to present an award while Corden hosted the ceremony, but their encounter descended into an increasingly personal argument in front of a celebrity-packed audience.

The confrontation began when Stewart criticized Corden's presentation style, accusing him of standing onstage with his hands in his pockets.

Stewart said: "From where I was sitting, I could see your belly."

Corden immediately fired back, saying: "You could see my belly… I can see you dying right now."

The cutting remark prompted an uncomfortable exchange as the two entertainers continued trading insults on stage, initially leaving guests uncertain whether the confrontation was intended as comedy before it became clear their exchange was genuinely hostile.

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Source: Official Pop Drop/YOUTUBE
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James Corden Response: 'There's an Old Man Going Home'

Photo of James Corden
Source: MEGA

Corden lifted his shirt to reveal his belly during the heated exchange

Stewart, celebrated for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, had been presenting the film actress of the year award to Avatar star Zoe Saldana, now 48.

Saldana acknowledged the argument while accepting her prize, adding another unexpected twist to the evening.

She said: "I like your belly, but I'd like to see Sir Patrick Stewart dying on stage any day."

Corden attempted to regain control of the ceremony by turning the attention back toward himself and making light of the criticism about his appearance.

He said: "I feel bad for people who haven't seen my belly." The Gavin & Stacey star then lifted his T-shirt to reveal his stomach, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Continuing to mock Stewart, Corden said: "OK, can we get a taxi really quickly, please. There's an old man going home."

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Celebrity Reactions and Ceremony Highlights

Photo of Zoe Saldana
Source: MEGA

Zoe Saldana joked about the clash while accepting her award.

The exchange became a huge talking point among other celebrities attending the glamorous London ceremony, with several winners commenting on the increasingly awkward atmosphere during the event.

Actor Aaron Johnson, now known as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 36, admitted he had been taken aback by the confrontation.

He said: "I love your belly. That was intense. I didn't know where to look."

Singer Duffy, 42, offered Corden some public encouragement, praising his hosting performance and describing him as "highly entertaining."

However, Corden appeared less amused when questioned about the incident afterward, suggesting he had been disappointed by Stewart's behavior.

He said: "I found it quite disappointing. You should ask him about it, but I'm certain he's left."

The confrontation occurred during a ceremony that also saw Cheryl Cole, 43, named woman of the year following her highly publicized separation from footballer Ashley Cole, 45.

Other winners included Dannii Minogue, 55, and Florence and the Machine.

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Patrick Stewart Death Details

Split photo of James Corden and Patrick Stewart
Source: MEGA

The comedian later admitted he found Stewart's behavior quite disappointing.

Stewart, whose acclaimed career spanned theater, television and cinema, subsequently continued portraying Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

The actor was knighted in 2010 for services to drama and remained one of Britain's most recognizable performers throughout his later years.

Announcing his death on Instagram, Stewart's family described his final days surrounded by loved ones.

Their statement said: "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all."

It added: "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

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