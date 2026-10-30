EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Secret AI Chats Under Scrutiny — Congress Demands Grok Records After Venezuela Military Operation

In the letter addressed directly to Trump, lawmakers asked whether he had been "soliciting advice" from Grok to help perform his responsibilities as president.

The inquiry follows reports that Trump spent hours speaking with Musk's chatbot during a December 2025 Oval Office meeting involving the billionaire technology executive.

According to the lawmakers, Trump reportedly sought Grok's assessment of how Venezuelans might react to Maduro's capture. The chatbot allegedly suggested that Maduro was deeply unpopular and that many Venezuelans would welcome his removal from power. Weeks later, Trump ordered a U.S. military operation targeting Venezuela that resulted in Maduro's capture.

However, the congressional letter does not establish that Grok influenced the president's decision to authorize military action.