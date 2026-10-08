EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro and Wife Hit With Torture Allegations — as Feds Detail Electric Shocks, Kidnappings and Drug Empire

The indictment alleges the couple exploited Venezuela's military, intelligence agencies, and judicial system to enrich themselves, silence opponents, and maintain their grip on power.

Prosecutors claim Maduro personally directed the torture of political opponents, including ordering security officials to intensify interrogations and punish detainees who refused to cooperate.

In one disturbing allegation, a Venezuelan military officer was allegedly kidnapped, transported to a FARC-controlled camp in Colombia, and subjected to approximately two days of torture.

Investigators claim officers shocked the victim roughly 20 times with electric devices, beat him, and repeatedly simulated drowning.