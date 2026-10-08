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EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro and Wife Hit With Torture Allegations — as Feds Detail Electric Shocks, Kidnappings and Drug Empire

Cilia Flores,Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face allegations of torture, kidnappings and international drug trafficking in a sweeping federal indictment.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been accused of overseeing a brutal campaign of torture, kidnappings, and drug trafficking in a sweeping federal indictment that details allegations of horrific abuse against political opponents and American citizens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal prosecutors filed a 30-page Fifth Superseding Indictment on Thursday, October 8, in Manhattan federal court, accusing the former Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, of participating in a criminal operation involving narcotics trafficking, political repression, and violence.

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Feds Detail Horrifying Torture Allegations

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Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

Federal prosecutors allege Maduro personally directed the torture and intimidation of political opponents.

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The indictment alleges the couple exploited Venezuela's military, intelligence agencies, and judicial system to enrich themselves, silence opponents, and maintain their grip on power.

Prosecutors claim Maduro personally directed the torture of political opponents, including ordering security officials to intensify interrogations and punish detainees who refused to cooperate.

In one disturbing allegation, a Venezuelan military officer was allegedly kidnapped, transported to a FARC-controlled camp in Colombia, and subjected to approximately two days of torture.

Investigators claim officers shocked the victim roughly 20 times with electric devices, beat him, and repeatedly simulated drowning.

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American Citizens Allegedly Targeted

Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

Maduro's security forces allegedly subjected American citizens to electric shocks, beatings and unlawful detention.

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The indictment further alleges Maduro received video footage of the victim's forced confession, which was allegedly obtained through violence and intimidation.

In another incident, prosecutors claim Maduro ordered officials to intensify the abuse of detained military officers, allegedly signaling that interrogators should squeeze them harder. The indictment also describes allegations involving multiple American citizens detained in Venezuela.

One U.S. citizen was allegedly tortured over several days in January 2022, including being punched, suffocated, and subjected to electric shocks. Another American, detained in August 2023, allegedly suffered severe back injuries after intelligence officers attacked him from behind.

Prosecutors claim the victim was later electrocuted during transportation and while imprisoned.

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Alleged Drug Empire and Terrorist Connections

Cilia Flores
Source: MEGA

Cilia Flores is accused of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

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The filing alleges an officer told the American he remained alive because his U.S. citizenship made him valuable in a potential prisoner exchange. Federal prosecutors also accuse Maduro and his wife of using Venezuela's government infrastructure to facilitate international cocaine trafficking.

The indictment alleges the couple worked with members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC, and other armed organizations to move narcotics through Venezuela toward the United States.

Investigators claim military personnel protected shipments while corrupt officials benefited financially. Prosecutors further allege drug trafficking proceeds helped finance repression and maintain political control.

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Five Federal Counts

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DOJ
Source: MEGA

Federal prosecutors charged Maduro and his wife with five counts involving torture, narcotics trafficking and firearms offenses.

The indictment charges Maduro and Flores de Maduro with five counts, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to commit torture, cocaine importation conspiracy, and two firearms-related offenses.

Federal authorities are also seeking forfeiture of assets allegedly connected to the offenses.

The accusations remain allegations, and the indictment does not establish criminal guilt.

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