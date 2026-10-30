EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Murder Case Rocked by Shocking New Claims

Sam went on to claim that Joey stuffed his clothes into the bag and asked him to get rid of it while he showered. Sam said he tossed the bag into a dumpster near a construction site and later overheard Ippolito telling O.J.'s pal, Al Cowlings, that he had been "helping" him that night.

However, Sam has since denied making the allegations and insists Ippolito, who died in 2006 at age 56, was not involved in the killings.

Recently unsealed federal records reveal Ippolito gave authorities information about O.J.'s drug use, his history of domestic violence against Nicole, his "attempted flight from justice", and his "disposal of the murder weapon."

According to a December 4, 1996 filing submitted to a federal judge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York detailed Ippolito's role as a government informant.

"Ippolito's information was provided directly to the Los Angeles authorities during the murder trial in each of the categories listed above, which was at that time important to their case, particularly Simpson's flight and his remarks to Cowlings concerning a murder weapon," the filing stated.

Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J.'s murder trial, denies ever receiving the information, telling a publication, "The fact that I was never so informed establishes [Ippolito] had no credible or relevant evidence to provide."