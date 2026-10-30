EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Murder Case Rocked by Shocking New Claims
Oct. 30 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
After 32 years, the gruesome murders of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman have been blown wide open by explosive new evidence suggesting the disgraced football star had a secret accomplice in his reported crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
O.J.'s friend allegedly helped cover up the slayings by getting rid of the alleged murder weapon, a knife.
Did O.J. Simpson Have Help?
Bombshell court documents only now unsealed three decades after Nicole and Goldman were slashed to death outside her Brentwood, California, home indicate the former NFL legend's own drug dealer might have played a crucial role in the murders.
According to the documents, Los Angeles drug trafficker Joseph 'Joey' Ippolito, who later became a secret jailhouse snitch for the federal government, claimed he helped The Naked Gun star dispose of the murder weapon.
Ippolito’s brother, Sam, recently told a publication that Ippolito left their L.A. apartment on June 12, 1994, to "help a friend." When he returned around midnight, Sam revealed his brother's hands were covered in blood, and he had a bag apparently containing something heavy.
It's been speculated that inside the bag was the knife used in the slayings.
Was Joey Ippolito the Missing Piece of the O.J. Simpson Murder Puzzle?
Sam went on to claim that Joey stuffed his clothes into the bag and asked him to get rid of it while he showered. Sam said he tossed the bag into a dumpster near a construction site and later overheard Ippolito telling O.J.'s pal, Al Cowlings, that he had been "helping" him that night.
However, Sam has since denied making the allegations and insists Ippolito, who died in 2006 at age 56, was not involved in the killings.
Recently unsealed federal records reveal Ippolito gave authorities information about O.J.'s drug use, his history of domestic violence against Nicole, his "attempted flight from justice", and his "disposal of the murder weapon."
According to a December 4, 1996 filing submitted to a federal judge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York detailed Ippolito's role as a government informant.
"Ippolito's information was provided directly to the Los Angeles authorities during the murder trial in each of the categories listed above, which was at that time important to their case, particularly Simpson's flight and his remarks to Cowlings concerning a murder weapon," the filing stated.
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J.'s murder trial, denies ever receiving the information, telling a publication, "The fact that I was never so informed establishes [Ippolito] had no credible or relevant evidence to provide."
O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Admits He 'Had His Doubts'
At the same time, Alan Dershowitz, a member of O.J.'s so-called "Dream Team" of lawyers, said "incompetent," tunnel-visioned prosecutors refused to consider the possibility that the football great, who died in 2024 at age 76, had accomplices.
"I’ve always had my doubts about the real facts of the case, and I have always myself suspected that there were more people involved," the 88-year-old said.
While stopping short of conceding O.J.'s guilt, Dershowitz explained, "The defense raised the possibility that there was more than one person involved, and the prosecution ignored it.
"They didn't want to hear it!"
The O.J. Simpson Case Remains Open
Dershowitz is calling for an independent "historical" investigation to uncover the "truth," insisting the "American public, and indeed the world, has the right to further inquiry."
Meanwhile, the LAPD says the case surprisingly remains open, despite O.J.'s 1995 acquittal.
"The department has an obligation to continue to pursue justice in this matter," an LAPD spokesperson said. "At a point that new evidence is found, detectives will follow those investigatory leads."