O.J. Simpson Bombshell: Mob-Connected Drug Trafficker Allegedly Helped Hide Murder Weapon After Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Killings, Secret Records Reveal
Oct. 18 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
A convicted drug trafficker with alleged mafia ties may have helped O.J. Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, according to a bombshell investigation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that newly unsealed federal records and allegations from the trafficker's brother have raised fresh questions about the case.
Mysterious Bag Allegedly Contained Bloody Clothes
Joseph "Joey" Ippolito, a longtime associate of Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings, allegedly returned to a Los Angeles apartment around midnight on June 12, 1994, carrying a bag containing what his brother Sam described as a heavy object.
Sam told The New York Times that Joey had left earlier to help a friend and returned with what appeared to be blood on his hands.
He alleged that his brother stuffed his clothes into the bag before showering and instructed him to get rid of it.
Sam claimed he dumped the bag into a dumpster near a construction site along Doheny Drive in Los Angeles.
He also alleged that he overheard Joey telling Cowlings over the phone that he had been "helping" Simpson that night.
Secret Federal Records Reveal Cooperation
Joey, a convicted drug trafficker who escaped from a Florida prison in May 1994, was arrested in August 1995 and became a federal informant.
A December 1996 federal prosecution memorandum, recently unsealed at The New York Times' request, described him as a "remarkable source of information."
The document indicated that he provided authorities with information about Simpson's alleged efforts to dispose of the murder weapon, which was never recovered, as well as when he ran from police.
Information Joey collected was reportedly shared with Los Angeles prosecutors during Simpson's murder trial, but he was never called to testify.
Prosecutors Questioned Over Alleged Accomplice
Former federal prosecutor David Kelley told The New York Times that he did not believe Joey had participated in the killings.
Former lead prosecutor Marcia Clark also said she did not know of him, adding that she would have been informed if he had provided relevant evidence.
Friends and relatives of Joey also disputed that he had anything to do with the murders.
After maintaining his allegations for months, Sam reportedly sought compensation from The New York Times.
He tried to retract his statements, arguing he could no longer distinguish what was real from what was not.
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O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted in 1995
Simpson was acquitted of the murders in 1995.
However, he was later found liable for the deaths in a civil trial. Simpson died in April 2024 at age 76.