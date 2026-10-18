O.J. Simpson Bombshell: Mob-Connected Drug Trafficker Allegedly Helped Hide Murder Weapon After Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Killings, Secret Records Reveal

Joseph "Joey" Ippolito, a longtime associate of Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings, allegedly returned to a Los Angeles apartment around midnight on June 12, 1994, carrying a bag containing what his brother Sam described as a heavy object.

Sam told The New York Times that Joey had left earlier to help a friend and returned with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

He alleged that his brother stuffed his clothes into the bag before showering and instructed him to get rid of it.

Sam claimed he dumped the bag into a dumpster near a construction site along Doheny Drive in Los Angeles.

He also alleged that he overheard Joey telling Cowlings over the phone that he had been "helping" Simpson that night.