EXCLUSIVE: FBI Seizes Chinese Luxury Jet After Six-Day Iran Trip — as DOJ Demands Aircraft Be Forfeited
Oct. 30 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Federal investigators seized a Chinese-registered luxury private jet after discovering the aircraft allegedly made an unauthorized six-day trip to Iran, violating strict U.S. sanctions and export regulations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Department of Justice filed a federal forfeiture complaint on October 28 seeking permanent ownership of a 2012 Gulfstream G550 aircraft registered to Deer Jet (Beijing) Co., Ltd., after the FBI seized the plane in Anchorage, Alaska.
Six-Day Trip to Tehran Raises Red Flags
The nine-page complaint alleges the American-manufactured aircraft departed Beijing, China, on December 13, 2024, and traveled to Tehran, Iran, where it remained until December 19.
Federal prosecutors claim the trip violated U.S. export restrictions because the aircraft entered Iran without the required authorization and remained there longer than permitted under regulations governing certain temporary visits.
Under applicable sanctions rules, qualifying aircraft may be permitted to visit Iran temporarily, subject to strict conditions, including a maximum stay of 72 hours.
However, investigators allege the Gulfstream remained in Tehran for approximately six days – twice that limit. The complaint states: "OFAC did not issue a license allowing the defendant aircraft to remain in Iran for over 72 hours."
FBI Seizes Jet Months After Iran Trip
Authorities further allege the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security never authorized the aircraft's reexport from China to Iran. The aircraft eventually landed in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 24, 2026, where federal law enforcement officers seized it under a federal warrant.
According to the complaint, the jet was subsequently placed in FBI custody in Virginia while prosecutors pursued forfeiture proceedings in California. The aircraft was manufactured in the United States, including in Long Beach, California, making it subject to American export-control regulations despite its registration to a Chinese company.
Federal officials argue those restrictions apply even when American-made aircraft are transferred between foreign countries. The government alleges the aircraft's unauthorized journey to Iran makes it eligible for permanent forfeiture under federal law.
Mystery Surrounds Passengers
While prosecutors outlined the aircraft's movements, the complaint does not identify its passengers or disclose why the luxury jet traveled to Tehran.
The filing also does not establish whether Chinese or Iranian government officials were aboard. Those unanswered questions leave the purpose of the six-day visit unclear.
FBI Special Agent Paula Espita verified the complaint, declaring that its allegations were based on personal knowledge and information provided by other law enforcement agents.
The case highlights how U.S. authorities can pursue foreign-registered aircraft allegedly involved in sanctions violations.
DOJ Fights to Keep Seized Luxury Jet
Prosecutors are now asking a federal judge to formally transfer ownership of the Gulfstream to the United States. The complaint requests that interested parties receive notice and an opportunity to challenge the proposed forfeiture.
Attorney General Todd Blanche is listed on the October 28 forfeiture complaint as the Justice Department seeks to take permanent ownership of the Chinese-registered aircraft over alleged sanctions violations.
Deer Jet could therefore contest the government's allegations as proceedings continue. No final forfeiture judgment is established in the October 28 complaint, and the filing does not announce criminal charges against the aircraft's owner.
For now, the jet remains in FBI custody as the federal government fights to keep it permanently.