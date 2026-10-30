'We Should Send Her Back': Trump Goes Off on Ilhan Omar and Exposes Details on 'Private' Immigration Meeting in Rally Meltdown
Oct. 30 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) during a campaign rally in South Carolina, repeatedly disparaging her native Somalia and calling it a “sh-thouse country" while questioning her right to criticize the United States and serve in Congress, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump revisited his controversial 2018 comments about immigrants coming from "sh'thouse countries," recalling a private immigration meeting in which he questioned why the United States accepted people from poorer nations instead of "good countries."
Trump Reveals What He 'Hates' About Ilhan Omar
He said he had always hated that Omar came from Somalia, which he described as one of the worst countries in the world, with no functioning government and widespread crime and violence.
"You know what I hated about her? I don't – you know, look, life is life, and you do your thing. But she comes from this horrible, horrible place. It’s a sh-thouse country, you remember that?" Trump asked his supporters during the rally.
He continued, claiming, "All they do is shoot people and kill people all day long, right?"
Fraud Accusations and Deportation Calls
Trump accused Omar of using a fake name and committing fraud, claiming she and other Somali immigrants had stolen billions of dollars from Minnesota.
"They came here. They ripped off Minnesota for billions of dollars. Billions and billions of dollars," the 80-year-old claimed during his rant. He urged her deportation, declaring, "We should send her back. Send her back. Who the h-ll wants her?"
Trump also demanded that Omar resign from Congress, arguing that her alleged use of a fake name when taking the oath of office should disqualify her.
He referred to her as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi," a name that appeared in Justice Department court filings after federal agents searched her Washington, D.C., residence. Omar has denied that it is her birth name.
Trump claimed she had "admitted to fraud" and would not be legally permitted to serve, though the reporting does not establish those allegations as proven.
Mocking Constitutional Rights
Trump turned to what appeared to anger him most: Omar’s repeated assertions of her constitutional rights and her criticism of how the country is governed.
Mocking her statements, he said, "And then she goes, 'My constitutional rights have been disobeyed. I am entitled constitutionally.'"
He complained that she wanted to tell Americans how to run their country, "And she wants to tell us how to run the United States of America. I don't think so. I don't think so."
In a separate rally in Lubbock, Texas, on October 27, Trump similarly mocked her, saying, "She goes, 'I have constitutional rights.' The arrogance."
He has repeatedly questioned her entitlement to constitutional protections during midterm campaign appearances, including after a pre-dawn raid by Homeland Security Investigations at her home earlier in October.
Denaturalization Push
The Trump administration is pursuing efforts to denaturalize and deport Omar amid its broader mass deportation campaign.
The remarks came as Republicans also escalated attacks against Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim born in the United States.
Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) questioned El-Sayed’s place in Washington, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested his potential access to classified information could endanger Americans.
Trump's focus on Omar fits a pattern of personal and political attacks on the Minnesota congresswoman that have intensified as the midterms approach.
Ilhan Omar’s Record
Omar has consistently denied the fraud and identity allegations, describing them as part of long-running right-wing smear campaigns.
Federal investigations into her marriage history and immigration documents remain active, but she has not been charged with the crimes Trump alleged at the South Carolina rally.
The president’s language and calls for her removal continue to draw sharp partisan reactions, with supporters viewing the comments as blunt truth-telling and critics calling them racist and dangerous rhetoric directed at a sitting member of Congress.