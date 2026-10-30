'We Should Send Her Back': Trump Goes Off on Ilhan Omar and Exposes Details on 'Private' Immigration Meeting in Rally Meltdown

Trump accused Omar of using a fake name and committing fraud, claiming she and other Somali immigrants had stolen billions of dollars from Minnesota.

"They came here. They ripped off Minnesota for billions of dollars. Billions and billions of dollars," the 80-year-old claimed during his rant. He urged her deportation, declaring, "We should send her back. Send her back. Who the h-ll wants her?"

Trump also demanded that Omar resign from Congress, arguing that her alleged use of a fake name when taking the oath of office should disqualify her.

He referred to her as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi," a name that appeared in Justice Department court filings after federal agents searched her Washington, D.C., residence. Omar has denied that it is her birth name.

Trump claimed she had "admitted to fraud" and would not be legally permitted to serve, though the reporting does not establish those allegations as proven.