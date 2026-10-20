EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson Allegedly 'Roped in Friend to Mop Up Murder Mess'

The shocking charges were made by Daniel Petrocelli, the attorney who won a $33.5million civil trial judgment against Simpson, in his book Triumph of Justice.

They have resurfaced after a new New York Times investigation claims a convicted drug trafficker with ties to the mafia may have helped Simpson cover up the murders of his wife and her friend Ron.

Petrocelli has said: "I don't know who cleaned up after O.J. Simpson, but somebody did it!" Petrocelli points to a pile of wet laundry found by police in the washing machine at Simpson's Brentwood estate on the morning of the murder.

He cites this as proof of a cover-up by someone who had washed the blood out of Simpson's sweat suit. The attorney singles out three possible suspects.

"O.J.'s lifelong friend A.C. Cowlings went to a party on the night of the murder, and he was at home alone," the lawyer alleged.

"O.J.'s loyal personal secretary Cathy Randa was at her home alone too. And there was Arnelle, O.J.'s oldest daughter, who lived in a room behind Simpson's house."

The laundry found by the police contained several pieces of Arnelle's clothing, and her laundry basket was nearby – even though she claimed she hadn't washed clothes in days.

"Arnelle was in her room the night Nicole and Ron were killed," said Petrocelli, adding, "and she, too, was home alone."