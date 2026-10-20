EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson Allegedly 'Roped in Friend to Mop Up Murder Mess'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Frantic O.J. Simpson enlisted a secret accomplice to help him wash his bloodstained clothes and dispose of other damning evidence after he brutally murdered his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It is feared Nicole's on-again, off-again affair with football star Marcus Allen drove him to commit the chilling crime.
'I Don't Know Who Cleaned Up After O.J. Simpson, But Somebody Did It!'
The shocking charges were made by Daniel Petrocelli, the attorney who won a $33.5million civil trial judgment against Simpson, in his book Triumph of Justice.
They have resurfaced after a new New York Times investigation claims a convicted drug trafficker with ties to the mafia may have helped Simpson cover up the murders of his wife and her friend Ron.
Petrocelli has said: "I don't know who cleaned up after O.J. Simpson, but somebody did it!" Petrocelli points to a pile of wet laundry found by police in the washing machine at Simpson's Brentwood estate on the morning of the murder.
He cites this as proof of a cover-up by someone who had washed the blood out of Simpson's sweat suit. The attorney singles out three possible suspects.
"O.J.'s lifelong friend A.C. Cowlings went to a party on the night of the murder, and he was at home alone," the lawyer alleged.
"O.J.'s loyal personal secretary Cathy Randa was at her home alone too. And there was Arnelle, O.J.'s oldest daughter, who lived in a room behind Simpson's house."
The laundry found by the police contained several pieces of Arnelle's clothing, and her laundry basket was nearby – even though she claimed she hadn't washed clothes in days.
"Arnelle was in her room the night Nicole and Ron were killed," said Petrocelli, adding, "and she, too, was home alone."
Nicole Brown Simpson's Alleged Romance With Marcus Allen
Though Petrocelli can't prove A.C., Arnelle, or Cathy helped Simpson, he's convinced the fallen football hero committed the gruesome murders because he was enraged over Nicole's reignited romance with his pal Marcus Allen.
"At the end of her life, Nicole and O.J. were at war with each other, and Nicole struck back in the way she thought would hurt Simpson the most – Marcus Allen," the attorney wrote.
Sources said Nicole began seeing Allen after her divorce from Simpson in 1992, then broke up with him six months later when Allen married model Kathy Eickstaedt.
But Petrocelli believed the affair heated up again shortly before Nicole was murdered, sending jealous Simpson over the edge.
Though Allen, who recently retired as a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, denies he ever had a sexual relationship with Nicole, Petrocelli said the slain beauty's friends insist the two were dating until the day she was murdered.
"Several people told me," claimed the lawyer, "that Nicole admitted she started seeing him again, right before she died."
Petrocelli notes even people who stood staunchly behind Simpson through the criminal trial are now convinced he's guilty.
"I think O.J. did it," Simpson's pal, Allen Schwartz, admitted in the book.
Even Simpson's friend and attorney, Robert Kardashian, broke down and cried, said Petrocelli, when he realized his friend was a murderer.
And when Simpson's own son Jason was asked if he suspected his own father was guilty of the slayings, he confessed he'd "formed a suspicion."
Investigation Examines Possible Accomplice
The Times' new investigation into the Simpson case stated that California prosecutors were unable to fully investigate whether the shamed ex-football star may have had an accomplice at the scene of the crime.
The extensive probe was based on previously sealed court records and interviews.
No one was ever criminally convicted for the 1994 murders of Nicole and Goldman, and Simpson was accused but not convicted of his ex-wife's murder.
The Times stated the late mob-linked informant Joey Ippolito had given authorities information about Simpson's case towards the end of the prosecution against the star.
The information Ippolito had might have been key to the trial, but it was far too late for the prosecution to include his testimony.
Mafia-connected drug trafficker Ippolito allegedly returned to his Los Angeles apartment with blood on his hands on the night Nicole and Goldman were brutally murdered outside her home.
Ippolito reportedly arrived at the property near Sunset Boulevard carrying a bag containing a heavy object, according to new claims made by his brother, Sam.
Sam alleged Ippolito stripped off his clothes, placed them inside the bag, and instructed him to dispose of it.
He also claimed to have overheard his brother saying he had been "helping" OJ Simpson, according to the Times piece, which drew on decades-old court documents and interviews with people connected to the case.
Joey Ippolito's Mafia Ties Renew Scrutiny of O.J. Simpson Case
Simpson was acquitted of both murders in 1995 after jurors heard allegations of racial prejudice within the Los Angeles Police Department and concerns about the handling of crucial evidence.
The predominantly Black jury returned not-guilty verdicts, although many observers remained convinced that the evidence pointed to his guilt.
In 1997, a civil court found Simpson liable for the wrongful deaths of Nicole and Goldman. He maintained his innocence until he died in 2024, aged 76.
The latest claims, detailed in previously sealed court records examined by The Times, have renewed attention on Ippolito's possible connection to the killings.
Ippolito, who died in 2006 aged 56, came from a New Jersey family with Mafia connections and was involved in major drug trafficking operations. He also raced speedboats in Florida.
After escaping prison in May 1994, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he maintained a close friendship with Al Cowlings, Simpson's former teammate and longtime confidant.
Cowlings famously drove Simpson's white Ford Bronco during the televised police pursuit through Los Angeles that became one of the defining moments of the murder investigation.