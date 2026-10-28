Trump Floats Making Venezuela the 51st State During Texas Rally as He Touts 'Historic' Oil Deal

Donald Trump suggested Venezuela could become the 51st U.S. state during a Texas campaign rally Tuesday, October 27, as he showcased the arrival of 1 million barrels of Venezuelan crude and promoted his administration's expanding oil agreement with the South American nation.

Speaking at the Port of Corpus Christi, Trump pointed toward a tanker carrying the Venezuelan oil and called the shipment part of what he described as the "greatest oil victory in history."

He said the crude was being provided to the United States at no cost to American taxpayers and would be refined in Texas.

Trump then took his comments about Venezuela beyond energy policy.

"Maybe someday soon it will become a prosperous 51st state," he said before adding, "Let's make it the 51st state. And instead of a president, we'll have an election for a governor."