US Army Practices Digging Mass Graves for Fallen Troops for First Time in Decades — as Fears of Looming War With Iran Grow

While in past conflicts, U.S. air support has been able to quickly evacuate fallen soldiers for transfer back home, Army officials warn future conflicts, especially those with large-scale combat operations, may not have the same capabilities.

During the recent training exercise in North Carolina, engineers, preventative medicine teams, chaplains, and fatality management specialists prepared for mass temporary graves, using bulldozers to quickly dig what would become mass graves.

The U.S. Army hasn't needed to do this on a large scale since the Korean War, but in a statement, officials said new war tactics have forced them to prepare for the worst.

"This exercise allowed us to take a critical look at how we respect, honor, and systematically manage our fallen in a high-intensity conflict," said Sgt. 1st Class Delbert Ruede. "If we went to war tomorrow, we would be making this up as we went along. What we are doing here is taking a scientific, field-tested approach so that we can maintain positive control and respectfully care for our fallen."